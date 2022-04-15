Kendrick Perkins shares bold Ben Simmons take before Celtics vs. Nets series

Kendrick Perkins shares bold Ben Simmons take before Celtics-Nets series originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ben Simmons has yet to play a single game this season, but there’s reportedly a chance he could make his Brooklyn Nets debut at some point in the upcoming first-round NBA playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported earlier this week that the Nets are targeting Game 4, 5 or 6 for Simmons’ first entry into the series.

It’s unknown how effective Simmons might be if he comes back before Brooklyn’s playoff run concludes. He hasn’t played since Game 7 of last season’s second round as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Is it even worth throwing Simmons into the fire at this point?

Ex-Celtics center and 2008 NBA champion Kendrick Perkins doesn’t think the Nets should play Simmons at all. He explained why Friday morning on ESPN show “First Take”.

One popular argument for bringing Simmons back if he’s ready is that he can defend Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

In a normal scenario, that would sense. But someone who isn’t playing 5-on-5 yet probably isn’t going to be able to step into a high-pressure playoff situation over the next two weeks and guard one of the league’s best scorers in Tatum at a high level. That’s a lot to ask of Simmons and it could easily backfire on the Nets.

But the Nets don’t have a ton of depth, and the minutes without Durant and/or Irving on the floor could get ugly for Brooklyn. If Simmons could give the Nets just 10 solid minutes off the bench, they should take it. They’ll need all the help they can get trying to defend a deep and well-balanced Celtics offense.

Game 1 is Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.