Kendrick Perkins critical of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown’s performances in Game 5

Perk critical of Tatum, Brown's performances in Game 5 of Finals

One more loss will end the season for the Boston Celtics on a sour note.

Both during and after the loss which pushed the team to the brink, NBC Sports Boston analyst Kendrick Perkins appeared incredulous about the performance of the Celtics’ two best players.

Never shy on giving his opinions on the team, Perkins tweeted his concerns over the play of Jaylen Brown during the 104-94 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 before voicing his worry over the play of Jayson Tatum on Postgame Live.

“What the hell is Jaylen Brown doing? Jesus Christ,” Perkins tweeted.

It’s unclear which play — or series of plays — caused Perk to fire off his distress over Brown, although the timestamp of the tweet, 9:56 p.m. ET, would indicate it happened in the first half. Brown finished Game 5 with 18 points but shot only 5 of 18 from the floor, missing all five of his 3-point attempts and leading the Celtics with five turnovers.

As for Tatum, his numbers on paper looked fine enough — 27 points on 10 of 20 shooting, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range with 10 rebounds. But he was a ghastly 2 of 6 from the free throw line, and as Perkins noted after the game, was outplayed once again by Andrew Wiggins for Golden State.

“This is the second game in a row Andrew Wiggins has outplayed Jayson Tatum,” Perkins said. “I don’t want to get caught up in the numbers, I want to get caught up in the impact. Andrew Wiggins — he ain’t [Kevin Durant]. He looked like him tonight, though.”

Although Wiggins missed all six of his 3-point attempts, he still finished 12 of 23 from the floor for 26 points to pace the Warriors, along with 13 rebounds. The first pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Wiggins had 17 points and 16 rebounds in Golden State’s Game 4 win.

In order to extend their season one more game, both Brown and Tatum are going to need to be better for the Celtics back at TD Garden on Thursday.