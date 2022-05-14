Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Auntie Diaries’ Is a Powerful, Genre-Shifting Statement on Transphobia

One of Kendrick Lamar’s great strengths as a rapper is his ability to acknowledge and criticize his own biases and prejudices and not place himself above the people he’s singling out. It’s a characteristic that appears frequently in his work, particularly on his deep and dense new album, “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” which arrived late Thursday some five years after his Pulitzer Prize-winning 2017 album “DAMN.,” and particularly on the song “Auntie Diaries,” which is a topic that few rappers have addressed at all, let alone with empathy.

In the song, Lamar describes the journey of a family member who transitioned, and speaks of his challenges with it but primarily concludes that he loves his family and defends it to his friends.

More from Variety

He also effectively equates the politics and emotions behind slurs, particularly the n-word and the f-word, and points a finger at himself for not fully understanding the distinction when he brought a white girl onstage to rap one of his verses at the Hangout festival in 2018, and she used the N-word, as he does in the song. She was booed and Lamar gently but sternly lectured her onstage — and apparently has come to think twice about what he said at the time. While the song itself commits some language missteps, such as deadnaming and misgendering, it can be argued that the self-reflection, growth and learning shown through Lamar’s lyrics are a positive step for a leader in the hip hop community.

With thanks to Genius.com for the lyric transcription, the song begins:

My auntie is a man now

I think I’m old enough to understand now…

I watch him and his girl hold their hands down

Tip of the avenues under street lights made his

Thinking, “I want me a bad bitch when I get big”…

Story continues

My auntie is a man now

Asked my momma why my uncles don’t like him that much

And at the parties why they always wanna fight him that much

She said “Ain’t no telling

N—-s always been jealous because he had more women

More money and more attention made more envy

Calling him anything but broke was less offending”

In the second verse, he drops the F-word.

Back when it was comedic relief to say “F—-t”

“F—-t” “F—-t” “F—-t”, we ain’t know no better

Elementary kids with no filter however…

She wasn’t gay, she ate p—y, and that was the difference

That’s what I told my friends in second grade

She picking me up from school, they stare at her in the face

They couldn’t comprehend what I grew accustomed…

My auntie was a man now, we cool with it

The history had trickled down and made us ign’ant

In verses 3 and 4, we see the return of the Demetrius, mentioned way back on Lamar’s 2012 major-label debut, “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City,” who may or may not be the aunt in the song — and later has a Caitlyn Jenner reference.

Demetrius is Mary-Ann now

He’s more confident to live his plan now

But the family in disbelief this time

Convincing themselves “He ain’t living discreet, he’s fine”

They said they never seen it in him, but I seen it

The Barbie dolls played off the reflection of Venus

He built a wall so tall you couldn’t climb over

He didn’t laugh as hard when the kids start joking…

I had to be very mindful of my good cousin

I knew exactly who he was but I still loved him

Demetrius is Mary-Ann now

I mean he’s really Mary-Ann, even took things further

Changed his gender before Bruce Jenner was certain

Living his truth even if it meant see a surgeon

The final two verses bring religion into the equation, and revive the recurring “I knew you was conflicted” line from “DAMN.”:

More spiritual when these dudes were living life straight

Which I found ironic ’cause the pastor didn’t see him the same

He said my cousin was going through some things

He promised the world we living in was an act on abomination

And Demetrius was to blame

I knew you was conflicted by the feelings a preacher made

Wondering if God still call you a decent man…

I said “Mr. Preacher man, should we love thy neighbor?

The laws of the land or the heart, what’s greater?

I recognize the study she was taught since birth

But that don’t justify the feelings that my cousin preserved”

The building was thinking out loud, bad angel

That’s when you looked at me and smiled, said “Thank you”

The day I chose humanity over religion

The family got closer, it was all forgiven

And finally, it winds down with self-examination: Lamar recalls the 2018 concert in which he brought a white girl onstage to rap one of his verses, and she used the N-word, as he does in the song. She was booed and Lamar gently but sternly lectured her onstage — and apparently has come to think twice about what he said at the time.

Mistakenly I didn’t think you’d know any different

See, I was taught words was nothing more than a sound

If everything was pronounced without any intentions

The very second you challenge the shit I was kicking

Reminded me about a show I did out the city

That time I brung a fan on stage to rap

But disapproved the word that she couldn’t say with me

You said “Kendrick, ain’t no room for contradiction

To truly understand love, switch position

‘F—-t, f—-t, f—-t,’ we can say it together

But only if you let a white girl say ‘N—a’”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.