Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free, Matt Stone, Trey Parker To Produce Paramount Comedy – The Hamden Journal

Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free and South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have signed on to produce an untitled, live-action comedy for Paramount Pictures.

The film penned by Vernon Chatman will see the past and present come to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his. Lamar and Free are producing for pgLang, with Stone and Parker for Park County. Production is set to kick off this spring.

Paramount Pictures will handle theatrical distribution, home entertainment, and television licensing rights, with the film also to stream on Paramount+.

“On behalf of Paramount Pictures and the wider ViacomCBS family, we look forward to ushering in the first theatrical collaboration from these creative visionaries, and galvanizing audiences worldwide around a powerful storytelling experience,” said Paramount Pictures’ President & CEO, Brian Robbins.

Chatman is a four-time Emmy and Peabody award-winning writer, director, and voice actor. He created Adult Swim’s The Shivering Truth, and co-created the cult series Wonder Showzen, Xavier: Renegade Angel, Trigger Warning With Killer Mike and Doggie Fizzle Televizzle With Snoop Dogg. He has also written for The Chris Rock Show, Conan O’Brien and Louie, and has been a writer-producer on South Park for 20 seasons.

Lamar and his business partner Free established their multi-disciplinary media company pgLang in 2020. The company serves as a record label, as well as a production and publishing house. The new feature penned by Chatman is their first.

Park County principals Parker and Stone are best known for their long-running animated comedy series South Park, which returns for its 25th season this year. The duo are also responsible for such films as South Park: Bigger Longer and Uncut and Team America: World Police and created the nine-time Tony-winning Broadway musical Book of Mormon with Robert Lopez.