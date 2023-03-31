Kendall Puryear Found “Perfect” Fit With Purdue Women’s Basketball

When Kendall Puryear made the trek from Blue Springs, Missouri, to West Lafayette, she had no plans of committing to the Boilermakers immediately. That quickly changed when the 6’2″ forward stepped on Purdue’s campus in February.

“I actually was aiming to commit at the end of the summer, but I went on an official [visit] to Purdue about a month ago, and after that, I just knew. I just had that feeling,” Puryear said.

Puryear held over a dozen offers, including Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, and Missouri. After receiving heavy interest on the recruiting trail, it boiled down to Oklahoma State and Purdue before she ultimately chose the Boilermakers.

The instant bond she created with head coach Katie Gearlds and the Purdue coaching staff was a large part of that decision. As soon as Puryear got to West Lafayette, she felt the family atmosphere from Gearlds.

“I don’t know if you’ve met Katie Geralds before, but her personality, the way she coaches, that was it,” Puryear said. “I went down there, and it was just an instant connection. Like they’re a family I could have away from home.”

During their conversations throughout the recruiting process, Gearlds made Puryear feel like a priority. The Boilermakers’ head coach also showed her latest recruit firsthand the type of coach and mentor she is.

“It is very easy to talk to her. I feel like every time she texts me or I text her, it’s like she’s motivational. She’s a very motivational person, and she always has the right thing to say,” Puryear said of her future head coach.

In April 2022, the Boilermakers became the first division one school to offer Puryear a scholarship. The Missouri native did not know much about the storied Big Ten school but soon learned about what Purdue was building. Before Katie Gearlds’ arrival, the program had been stuck in neutral and was coming off its lowest win total in nearly 30 years.

“Coach has made a big, big jump, especially since before she got there. It was a little down there, but I felt like she really came in and turned it around,” Puryear said.