Kendall Jenner on mental health, privacy

Kendall Jenner opens up about her mental health and how she uses journaling to cope with anxiety. (Photo: Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner is opening up about how she manages her mental health.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 26, spoke to Vice’s i-D about how she turns to journaling and reading to deal with issues like anxiety and depression.

“I was having a panic attack two nights ago, and I was just like, ‘Oh, but you know what? I’m just going to pick up this book and try to forget,’” the model explained.

She also shared that her unique position in the public eye meant she had to learn to cope with certain emotions.

“I used to be really angry,” Jenner shared. “I mean, you can literally find old videos of me screaming at the paparazzi for no reason, but also for a very obvious reason. I’m just a lot more at peace with things now. It’s hard to explain… it’s just something that you learn to live with, I guess.”

Jenner has long been open about her battle with anxiety. Last year, she appeared on Vogue’s “Open Minded” series and shared that she began experiencing panic attacks as a child.

“I’ve had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart’s failing and I can’t breathe and I need someone to help me,” Jenner recalled. “Sometimes I think I’m dying. Sometimes parts of my body will go numb. And it can be really intense and scary.”

She also expressed how frustrating it was for people to doubt her experience due to her privilege.

“There are going to be those people that say, ‘Oh, OK, what does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?’ and I’ll never sit here and say that I’m not fortunate,” she noted. “I know I live a very privileged, amazing lifestyle. I’m a very blessed girl.”

Jenner previously allowed cameras to document her battle with anxiety in a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the episode, Jenner’s mother Kris recalled her daughter speaking about how her anxiety is often triggered by her intense schedule.

“Kendall has anxiety, and I think she has so much going on that she gets herself really worked up,” Kris explained. “Kendall gets the most anxious during Fashion Week, so when she’s traveling a lot and Milan’s coming up and trying to juggle it all, [it’s] overwhelming.”

