Kenan Thompson To Host 2022 NHL Awards Live On ESPN – The Hamden Journal

Ahead of this month’s Stanley Cup Final, the National Hockey League said today that SNL stalwart Kenan Thompson will host the in-person 2022 NHL Awards. The annual ceremony celebrates the league’s best regular-season performances.

ESPN will air the show live June 21 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Whether the telecast will be “live from New York” remains to be seen, as the NHL Awards will be broadcast from the winning city of the Eastern Conference Final. The New York Rangers are locked up with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning at two games apiece. The winner will face the Colorado Avalanche in the Cup Final.

The league will reveal the winners of six awards during the ceremony: MVP (Hart Trophy); outstanding goaltender (Vezina Trophy); outstanding defenseman (Norris Trophy); outstanding rookie (Calder Trophy); the Ted Lindsay Award, presented to the “most outstanding player” as voted by fellow NHL players; and the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence, presented by the league for commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism.

Emmy winner Thompson, who just finished his record 19th season on SNL, also hosted the NHL Awards in 2019 — the last time it was an in-person event. His eponymous NBC sitcom wrapped its two-season run in May.

“Whether it’s the regular season or the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the NHL certainly knows how to put on a show and I’m honored to be a part of it again,” said Thompson. “The playoffs have been so exciting I can’t wait to cap off this great season as the host of the 2022 NHL Awards.”

Added NHL Chief Content Officer and EVP Steve Mayer: “After a two-year hiatus, we are excited to welcome the NHL Awards show back with Kenan as host. Kenan did a tremendous job in 2019 and is the perfect host to lead a fun and festive celebration of the season’s best.”

It’s the first season of NHL action on ESPN since 2004, as the Worldwide Leader inked a seven-year TV deal with the league in March 2021. Turner Sports also became an NHL television partner this season after icing a seven-year pact of its own last year.

Here are the seven winners of the NHL’s 2022 awards announced thus far:

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award: Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings

Jack Adams Award(Coach of the Year): Daryl Sutter, Calgary Flames

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (Perseverance): Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

Frank J. Selke Trophy (Sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct): Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (Sportsmanship): Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

King Clancy Memorial Trophy (Leadership on and off the ice): P.K. Subban, New Jersey Devils

Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award: Noel Acton of Baltimore, Md.