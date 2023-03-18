Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell To Reprise Roles – The Hamden Journal

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will soon be back to work at Good Burger. Nickelodeon Studios and Paramount+ have officially confirmed the greenlight of Good Burger 2, an original movie sequel to the iconic feature film, based on the recurring sketch from comedy series All That. Thompson and Mitchell are set to reprise their classic roles as Dexter and Ed, respectively.

The movie will follow Dexter Reed (Thompson) and original cashier, Ed (Mitchell), as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees.

Production will begin in May, with a premiere slated for later this year exclusively on Paramount+. The news was revealed tonight on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In Good Burger 2, Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!,” said Thompson. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

Added Mitchell :” “Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.”

Good Burger 2 is written by All That & Good Burger writers Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert, who also serve as executive producers, and directed by Phil Traill (The Middle, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Single Drunk Female). James III (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, All That) also will serve as a writer. Production of the movie for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brittany Cope serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production.

“Good Burger is such a beloved movie that fans have cherished for years,” said Phelan and Olin. “Packed with comedy, cameos and plenty of Easter eggs from the original, Good Burger 2 will bring the nostalgia fans and a new generation of viewers together for another wild, hilarious Good Burger adventure.”

The original ‘90s sketch, on which the original film was based, first aired on All That in 1994 and was centered around fast-food restaurant, Good Burger and its clueless cashier, Ed, played by Mitchell in Seasons 1–5. The feature film Good Burger was released worldwide on July 25, 1997, by Paramount Pictures. Later in the All That revival series in 2019, Mitchell returned guest starring as Ed, working at Good Burger for 20 years as manager of the trainees.

Said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer of Paramount Streaming, “We’re thrilled to take audiences’ orders for more laughter and adventures with the Good Burger crew. Good Burger 2 will be a great addition to our 2023 programming slate and is sure to serve up everything All That fans and new viewers alike will enjoy.”

Thompson is represented by UTA and managed by Michael Goldman at NCredible Entertainment. Mitchell is represented by UTA and managed by Alex Goodman at Levity Live.