Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite on ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Help From Keke Palmer

Nickelodeon stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited on “Saturday Night Live” for a fond reboot of their popular ’90s show.

In a mock documentary, host Keke Palmer’s pregnancy once again came into play as her character claimed she pitched a more dramatic reboot of “Kenan and Kel”—dubbed “Kenan and Kelly,” set at Rigby’s. Palmer’s female version of Kel revealed she was pregnant with Thompson’s child.

“Keke was gunning for an Emmy award,” Thompson said.

Devon Walker enters the scene as Kel’s “Good Burger” character, Ed, only to be shot down for the role before Mitchell enters the scene making a beeline for the orange soda case, as his character often did on the show. Just at that moment, he is shot by James Austin Thompson in a robbery and convulses on the floor.

“The show is not good, but Jordan Peele called us,” said Thompson. “He wants to do a sequel to ‘Nope.’”

“Kenan and Kel” ran on Nickelodeon for four seasons, from July 15, 1996, to July 15, 2000. Created by Kim Bass, the show — set in Chicago — followed the misadventures of its two teenaged lead characters, Kenan Rockmore and his best friend Kel Kimble. Since the show ended, Thompson has gone on to be the longest-running cast member on “Saturday Night Live” in its 48-year history.

Thompson and Mitchell already have been teasing that the long-awaited sequel for “Good Burger” is already in the works. Both actors staged a “Good Burger” reunion at the Emmys in September and celebrated the film’s 25th anniversary with a joint Instagram post in July.

Watch the skit below:

