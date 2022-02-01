‘Kena’ Leads Categories – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The final nominations for the 2022 SXSW Gaming Awards are in. Indie game developer Ember Lab boasts a strong showing with its debut title Kena: Bridge of Spirits leading the final nominees list.

Now in its ninth year, the annual SXSW Gaming Awards seeks to celebrate the wide reach of gaming across art, design, music, gameplay and more across a total of 12 categories. The 2022 virtual SXSW Gaming Awards are produced by Georgia-based Peach Maria Productions and executive produced by Laurie Lockliear. The awards ceremony will be offered digitally as part of SXSW Online on March 12, 2022 at 7 p.m. CT, during the festival’s run from March 11-20.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits nabbed a total of four nominations for the annual ceremony. The 2021 action adventure game, which follows its titular young woman’s journey to help spirts transition to the after life and her quest to return her land to peace, is up for Indie Game of the Year, Excellence in Animation, Art, & Visual Achievement; Excellence in Narrative and Excellence in Original Score.

Following Kena with three noms apiece are Deathloop, Inscryption, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Forza Horizon 5 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Additional nominees are Death’s Door, Psychonauts 2, Resident Evil Village and Halo Infinite. In 2021 Supergiant Games’ Greek mythology action game Hades won Video Game of the Year.

“In a year where the convergence of the gaming and entertainment industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, SXSW is proud to showcase the most creative and innovative titles,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer for SXSW. “For a second year, SXSW is excited to bring the awards digitally to a global audience with our new partners Peach Maria Productions.”

Added Lockliear: “Having attended and participated in SXSW programming for many years, we are excited and honored to produce this year’s SXSW Gaming Awards show, which emphasizes the ever-increasing convergence between gaming and the rest of the entertainment industry. Our goal is to make this year’s Awards fun, accessible and memorable for casual fans, hard-core gamers, industry insiders, game makers, producers and more.”

Members of the SXSW community can cast their vote through 11:59 p.m. CT Tuesday, Feb. 8. Winners will be determined through a weighted total of public voting, advisory board and SXSW staff input.

See the full list of final nominees below.

SXSW Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker SQUARE ENIX® SQUARE ENIX®

It Takes Two Hazelight Electronic Arts

Psychonauts 2 Double Fine Productions Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil Village Capcom Capcom

Indie Game of the Year

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Greg Lobanov Finji

Death’s Door Acid Nerve Devolver Digital

Inscryption Daniel Mullins Games Devolver Digital

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Ember Lab Ember Lab

Loop Hero Four Quarters Devolver Digital

Lost Words: Beyond the Page Sketchbook Games Modus Games

The Medium Bloober Team Bloober Team

The Wild At Heart Moonlight Kids Humble Games

Unpacking Witch Beam Humble Games

Valheim Iron Gate Studio Coffee Stain Publishing

Tabletop Game of the Year

Cascadia Randy Flyn, Beth Sobel, Flatout Games

Dylan Mangini, Molly Johnson,

Robert Melvin, Kevin Russ, and

Shawn Stankewich

Dune: Imperium Dire Wolf Digital Dire Wolf Digital

Oath: Chronicles of

Empire & Exile Cole Wehrle Leder Games

Roll Camera! The Filmmaking Malachi Ray Rempen Keen Bean Studio

Board Game

That Time You Killed Me Peter C. Hayward, Jeff Fraser, Pandasaurus Games and Alex Cutler

VR Game of the Year

After The Fall Vertigo Games Vertigo Games

Demeo Resolution Games Resolution Games

Lone Echo II Ready at Dawn Oculus Studios

Resident Evil 4 VR Armature Studio Oculus Studios

Song in the Smoke 17-BIT 17-BIT

Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award: Awarded to the game that best challenges the “norm” of everyday gaming and offers a culturally innovative view of a game world, character, or gameplay.

Before Your Eyes GoodbyeWorld Games Skybound Games

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Greg Lobanov Finji

Life is Strange: True Colors Deck Nine Games Square Enix

Lost Words: Beyond the Page Sketchbook Games Modus Games

Unpacking Witch Beam Humble Games

Excellence in Animation, Art, & Visual Achievement

Deathloop Arkane Lyon Bethesda Softworks

Exo One Exbleative Future Friends Games

Forza Horizon 5 Playground Games Xbox Game Studios

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Ember Lab Ember Lab

The Wild At Heart Moonlight Kids Humble Games

Excellence in Game Design

Deathloop Arkane Lyon Bethesda Softworks

Inscryption Daniel Mullins Games Devolver Digital

Loop Hero Four Quarters Bethesda Softworks

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games Sony Interactive Entertainment

Returnal Housemarque Sony Interactive Entertainment

Excellence in Original Score

The Artful Escape Beethoven & Dinosaur Annapurna Interactive

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker SQUARE ENIX® SQUARE ENIX®

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Ember Lab Ember Lab

The Medium Bloober Team Bloober Team

Wytchwood Alientrap Games Whitethorn Games

Excellence in Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood Turtle Rock Studios Warner Bros. Games

Halo Infinite 343 Industries Xbox Game Studios

It Takes Two Hazelight Electronic Arts

Riders Republic Ubisoft Annecy Ubisoft

Valheim Iron Gate Studio Coffee Stain Publishing

Excellence in Narrative

Deathloop Arkane Lyon Bethesda Softworks

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker SQUARE ENIX® SQUARE ENIX®

Marvel’s Guardians of the

Galaxy Eidos-Montréal Square Enix

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Ember Lab Ember Lab

Lost in Random Zoink Games Electronic Arts

Excellence in Audio Design

Forza Horizon 5 Playground Games Xbox Game Studios

Hell Let Loose Black Matter Team17

Inscryption Daniel Mullins Games Devolver Digital

Resident Evil Village Capcom Capcom

Twelve Minutes Luis Antonio Annapurna Interactive

Excellence in Technical Achievement