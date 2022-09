Ken Starr, a former federal judge whose investigation of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Whitewater scandal uncovered the 42nd president’s affair with Monica Lewinsky and led to the second impeachment of a president in American history, died Tuesday at a Houston hospital.

The former US solicitor general was 76.

Ken Starr died in Houston, Texas on Tuesday. He was 76. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

This story is developing.