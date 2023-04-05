Ken Jeong Set To Lead New Fox Comedy Based on ‘10% Happier’ Podcast – The Hamden Journal

Ken Jeong (The Masked Singer, Community) is set to star and executive produce the new Fox comedy series 10% Happier, based on Dan Harris’ bestselling book and podcast of the same name, The Hamden Journal has confirmed. The script-to-series project hails from Lionsgate Television and Fox Entertainment.

The single-cam comedy follows a family man and mid-level juice company executive who finds himself in a major life rut. After a panic attack at work, he has an epiphany where he realizes he needs to change everything about the way he lives in order to become…10% Happier.

Michael Lisbe (Acapulco, The Cool Kids) and Nate Reger (Acapulco, The Cool Kids) will write and executive produce alongside fellow EPs Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang for The Tannenbaum Company, as well as Dan Harris and Brett Carducci.

Variety was first to report the news.