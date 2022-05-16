Ken Jeong, Leslie Jones, Jay Pharoah Among Cast For ‘Out Of Office’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Comedy Central has set up Out of Office (working title), a workplace comedy film from The Office executive producers Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein. The movie, which is set to premiere this summer, is a co-production of MTV Entertainment Studios, CBS Studios and Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate.

Described as an original take on a modern workplace comedy, Out of Office (wt) stars Ken Jeong, Leslie Jones, Jason Alexander, Cheri Oteri, Jay Pharoah, Milana Vayntrub, Oscar Nuñez, Paul F. Tompkins, Jim Rash, Tony Rodriguez, Emily Pendergast, Chris Gethard, Christopher Smith, Elaine Carroll, Carmen Flood, Jean St. James, Rebecca Lee, Janine Poreba, Monte Markham, Ryan Radis, and Shantira Jackson.

Written and directed by Lieberstein, Out of Office (wt) is an ensemble comedy about the blurring lines between working from home and would-be/should-be private life. The story centers on a young woman who finds that keeping her job is somehow tied to helping her boss navigate his fast-failing marriage.

In the early months of the pandemic, Silverman and Lieberstein teamed up for Remote, a remote workplace comedy, which was in the works at CBS All Access.

Luke Kelly-Clyne series as producer. Silverman, Owens, Drew Buckley and Isabel San Vargas executive produce for Propagate along with Lieberstein, Jeong, Pharoah and Ari Pearce. Andrew Lutin executive produces for MTV Entertainment Group. Kent Zbornak serves as co-executive producer. Shaina Farrow, Kevin Healey and Jason Schrift are co-producers. Harold Berón III is the Executive in Charge of Production.