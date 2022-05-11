Ken Jeong Joins ‘The Afterparty’ As Series Regular For Season 2 Of Apple Comedy Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+’ murder mystery comedy The Afterparty has made another high-profile cast addition for its upcoming second season. Actor-comedian Ken Jeong is set as a new series regular on the hit show from Oscar winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord.

Jeong joins fellow new cast members Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hause, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall and Vivian Wu, as well as returning stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao.

Season 2 will revolve around a murder at a wedding. Richardson, joined by Chao, reprising their respective roles as Aniq and Zoe, will take on lead duties solving the crime, with Haddish back as Detective Danner.

Jeong will star as Feng. He has experience in the genre, coming off a memorable guest starring turn opposite Will Arnett in the Netflix comedy series Murderville.

Created by Miller, The Afterparty is a genre-defying comedy series in which each episode explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.

Following its premiere earlier this year, The Afterparty quickly gained critical and broad acclaim, as well as an early season two renewal. The complete first season is currently streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Season 2 will be co-showrun by Miller and Anthony King, and both serve as executive producers. The series is produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s five-year overall television deal. Miller executive produces alongside Lord through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller. Lord Miller’s SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series.

The Masked Singer judge Jeong is currently seen starring opposite Mike Myers in Myers’ Netflix comedy series The Pentaverate. He is repped by ICM partners and Aligned Entertainment.