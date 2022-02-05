Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke Return to Masked Singer Set After Walking Off Over Rudy Giuliani Reveal

Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke are back to work on The Masked Singer after walking off over Rudy Giuliani’s unexpected reveal.

In photos obtained by TMZ Friday, Jeong, 52, and Thicke, 44, were seen making their way to the Fox reality show’s Los Angeles set. According to the news outlet, the pair joined fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger to do a photo shoot for the upcoming 7th season.

They have also filmed several episodes since the incident, according to sources.

Deadline and TMZ reported that Giuliani, 77, was unmasked as one of the contestants during last week’s taping. Jeong and Thicke reportedly walked off following the big reveal, but McCarthy, 49, and Scherzinger, 43, remained in their seats.

A source told PEOPLE that Jeong was “upset” by Giuliani’s participation in the show and that Thicke followed the actor off stage to check on him.

Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong are seen back on set of the masked singer for the firs time after controversially walking off set when Rudy Guilianni was the first contestant to be unmasked. Robin and Ken joined the other show’s judges on a photoshoot on set of the masked singer on February 3, 2022.

“Ken was super upset and indeed stormed out,” a source told PEOPLE. “Robin actually followed him because he and Ken are very close friends and he wanted to check on him. Robin didn’t storm out because of Giuliani.”

A second insider told PEOPLE that Jeong and Giuliani’s differing political views contributed to the actor’s response. Giuliani previously served as former President Donald Trump’s attorney.

Jeong “felt disrespected and was livid to see Rudy was under the mask which is why he walked off,” the insider said, adding that there was “no way he could hide his feelings.”

“Ken has been incredibly vocal about how the previous administration handled many things but especially COVID-19 and has found a lot of what they’ve said not only wrong but dangerous,” the source. “To get someone who helped to spread misinformation and call into question the accuracy of our election and democracy to appear on his show was going to set him off.”

According to Deadline, Jeong and Thicke eventually returned to the stage.

While reps for Fox and Jeong had no comment when previously reached by PEOPLE, Thicke and Giuliani’s reps did not return PEOPLE’s request.

Giuliani, 77, has been a controversial figure throughout his career in politics but has faced particular scrutiny since his time serving as the personal attorney for Trump.

In June 2021, he was suspended from practicing law in New York by an appellate court that said he made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” about Trump’s 2020 election loss to Biden.

Federal agents also raided Giuliani’s home and office last year during an investigation into his work in Ukraine. “Mr. Giuliani respects the law, and he can demonstrate that his conduct as a lawyer and a citizen was absolutely legal and ethical,” his lawyer said in a statement after the raid, according to the Associated Press.

His erratic behavior in recent years has also raised eyebrows, including the viral video of him sweating profusely during a Trump press conference, his infamous appearance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm as well as the time he was filmed shaving his face while seated in an airport restaurant.

Season 7 of The Masked Singer is set to premiere on March 9 on Fox.