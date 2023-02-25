Ken Bruce Says BBC Wants Him Out Before Planned Departure From Radio 2 – The Hamden Journal

The host of the BBC’s most popular radio show will make his last appearance this week, saying he has been forced out after 31 years.

Ken Bruce, who presents the country’s most popular show during mid-mornings on Radio 2, will say goodbye to his millions of fans this Friday March 3.

The Scottish veteran of the airwaves had announced his departure from the BBC last month, saying he was off to Bauer’s Greatest Hits Radio – a station for older listeners where he will be joining several ex-BBC presenters.

But Bruce was scheduled to depart the BBC at the end of March. Yesterday, he announced that his exit was coming early:

He wrote on Twitter: “I will be presenting my last show on Radio 2 next Friday. I had intended fulfilling my contract until the end of March but the BBC has decided it wants me to leave earlier. Let’s enjoy the week ahead!”

The BBC had announced earlier in the day that Bruce’s replacement would be presenter Vernon Kay.

Bruce’s departure comes amid upheaval at the station, with several familiar voices being replaced by younger names in Radio 2’s effort to rejuvenate its lineup.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Ken decided to leave Radio 2 and it’s always been known he’s leaving in March… We wish Ken all the best for the future.”