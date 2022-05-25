Kemp beats Trump-backed Perdue, historic race between Walker, Warnock

Associated Press

Pence push for Kemp caps end of Georgia primary campaign

Former Vice President Mike Pence made an in-person push for Gov. Brian Kemp’s reelection a day before the Republican incumbent faces his biggest challenge from a GOP candidate backed by Pence’s old boss. Ex-President Donald Trump, meanwhile, held a telephone rally moments after Pence finished speaking to champion the candidacy of former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. Trump urged Perdue to enter the primary as retribution for Kemp not going along with Trump’s effort to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in Georgia in 2020.