Kelsey Grammer plays pastor Chuck Smith in based-on-a-true-story film ‘Jesus Revolution,’ ‘Murdaugh Murders’ exposes true-crime scandal that’s still unfolding today

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Feb. 20-26

WATCH IT: Kelsey Grammer gets spiritual in the new drama Jesus Revolution

He’s listening… to God. Longtime TV psychiatrist, Kelsey Grammer, steps up to the pulpit for Jesus Revolution, a dramatization of the life and times of real-life California pastor, Chuck Smith. Emerging from the wilderness at the height of SoCal’s hippie era, the preacher man launched the Calvary Chapel with the aid of long-haired evangelist Lonnie Frisbee (played by Jonathan Roumie). Together, the duo hoped to find a middle ground between old school Christians and a new generation represented by the movie’s central character, Greg Laurie, played by Kissing Booth franchise star Joel Courtney. You can see the fictionalized first meeting between Chuck and Lonnie in the exclusive clip above. In real life, though, Smith’s Jesus Revolution didn’t go as planned: In his later years, the pastor — who died in 2013 — lost followers and influence after incorrectly predicting that the world would end in 1981, and delivering ugly sermons denouncing homosexuality as a “perverted lifestyle.” — Ethan Alter

Jesus Revolution premieres Friday, Feb. 24 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtimes and ticket information.

STREAM IT: Murdaugh Murders recounts the fall of a family dynasty

Talk about ripped from the headlines. As the shocking story of Alex Murdaugh, the patriarch of a prominent South Carolina family, plays out in court, Netflix is examining just what happened, an unlikely saga that eventually led to the lawyer being accused not only of financial crimes, including stealing money from his clients, but of killing his wife and son to cover up his other crimes. (He has denied it.) Drugs and rumored secret relationships are among the many other twists and turns explored in this three-part series, which features interviews with some of the witnesses, many of whom haven’t spoken publicly until now. — Raechal Shewfelt

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal premieres Wednesday, Feb 22 on Netflix.

STREAM IT: Eugene Levy hits the road in Apple’s globetrotting reality series, The Reluctant Traveler

After spending six seasons in small-town Canada, it only makes sense that Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy would want to see more of the world. But as the title of his new travel series implies, the 76-year-old comedian and actor is also a creature of habit. The Reluctant Traveler pushes Levy out of his comfort zone as he tours the globe from South Africa to Costa Rica, eating new foods, seeing new sights and trying new things… like helicopter rides and ice fishing. Hopefully he made sure to pack plenty of Western Ontario fruit wine. — E.A.

The Reluctant Traveler premieres Friday, Feb. 24 on Apple TV+.

WATCH IT: Jim Gaffigan is a rocket man in new dramedy Linoleum

We don’t get enough Jim Gaffigan in our movies, we’ll just say it. One thing the new dramatic comedy Linoleum has immediately going for it: There are two Jim Gaffigans in it. The comedian plays a double role, starring as Cameron Edwin, a small town host of a local children’s science show, and Kent Armstrong, the “younger, better looking” version of himself that suddenly appears to taunt him. When a Russian rocket crashes into Cameron’s backyard, he sets out to get past a clear midlife crisis by making it fly again. The Colin West-directed film also comes with one Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), and that’s all we need. Check out an exclusive clip above. — Kevin Polowy

Linoleum opens in select theaters Friday, Feb. 24; visit Fandango for showtimes and ticket information.

WATCH IT: Party Down picks up (almost) where it left off

As Henry Pollard, played by Adam Scott, says in the revival of Starz’s dark comedy about a Los Angeles catering crew, whose members aspire to a more creative life, “This is not how I envisioned my 40s.” And yet, he and the others, including characters played by Ken Marino (Ron), Ryan Hansen (Kyle), Martin Starr (Roman), Jane Lynch (Constance) and Megan Mullally (Lydia) still find themselves partying — well, you know, working parties — like it’s 2010, the last time fresh episodes aired. Most of them are there, at least. Sadly, Lizzy Caplan’s Casey is out, because the actress was filming another series, Fleishman Is in Trouble. The Paul Rudd co-created show has added a few new (very funny) faces, too, including Jennifer Garner, Zoë Chao and Tyrel Jackson Williams as cast members. Quinta Brunson, James Marsden, Judy Reyes and Nick Offerman are among the guest stars. — R.S.

Party Down premieres Friday, Feb. 24 on Starz.

HEAR IT: Queen’s Adam Lambert is a Drama king

Adam Lambert came to fame doing rocked-up remakes on American Idol, soon earning the nickname “Glambert,” and eventually became Queen’s new frontman. So, it’s a full-circle moment as he releases the aptly titled High Drama, a glammy covers collection with ties to his Idol and Queen eras, to his theater roots, and to one groundbreaking queer artist, Jobriath, that paved the way for proudly out artists like Lambert. There are also songs originally recorded by modern female pop stars (Sia’s “Chandelier,” Billie Eilish’s “Getting Older,” Lana Del Rey’s “West Coast,” Pink’s “My Attic”); hits by ’80s New Romantic icons Duran Duran and Culture Club; soul scorchers like Ann Peebles’s “I Can’t Stand the Rain”; and a glitter-rockin’ rendition of Bonnie Tyler’s Jim Steinman-penned Footloose power ballad “Holding Out for Hero.” In a recent Yahoo Entertainment interview, Lambert explained, “I think with this album, even though they’re covers, we’ve managed to make them sound and feel original enough, so they’re like my kind of records. … I think that’s one of the things over the past couple years that I’ve gotten really clear on: I think I know what my brand is now, more than ever.” — Lyndsey Parker

High Drama by Adam Lambert is available Friday, Feb. 24 to download/stream on Apple Music.

READ IT: Oscar Wars chronicles some of the biggest behind-the-scenes battles over Hollywood’s little gold men

Even before Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, the Oscar stage had seen some wild and crazy sights. Michael Schulman’s new book, Oscar Wars, dives deep into some of the biggest controversies in Academy Awards history, dating back to the ceremony’s very beginnings as an attempt by then-all powerful studio bosses like Louis B. Mayer to distract the creative community from labor issues. Schulman also chronicles more contemporary examples of Oscar drama, including the nasty Shakespeare in Love vs. Saving Private Ryan battle for Best Picture that left Steven Spielberg fuming and Envelopegate — the legendary 2016 disaster where Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty incorrectly handed the Best Picture statue to La La Land instead of Moonlight. — E.A.

Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Gold, Sweat and Tears is available Tuesday, Feb. 21 at most major booksellers.

HEAR IT: Gorillaz and friends get it crackin’

Every Gorillaz album is an all-star event, and their latest, Cracker Island, is no exception. The flesh-and-blood special guests joining Damon Albarn and his troupe of two-dimensional merrymakers this time around are witchy woman Stevie Nicks, Latin superstar Bad Bunny, Australian psych-rockers Tame Impala, space-bass-man Thundercat and past Gorillaz collaborators De La Soul, Beck, Bootie Brown of the Pharcyde and Adeleye Omotayo. — L.P.

Cracker Island by Gorillaz is available Friday, Feb. 24 to download/stream on Apple Music.