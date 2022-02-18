Kelsey Grammer Joins Lionsgate’s ‘Jesus Revolution’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Kelsey Grammer, Anna Grace Barlow, and Jonathan Roumie have joined the cast of Jesus Revolution, the Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate film inspired by the true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California. Grammer will star alongside Joel Courtney as well as Barlow and Roumie, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ally Ioannides, Julia Campbell, Nic Bishop, and Jolie Jenkins.

In the 1970s, young Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) sets out to redefine truth through all means of liberation, and instead, meets Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie), a charismatic hippie street preacher. Laurie and Frisbee, along with Pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer), open the doors of Smith’s languishing church to an unexpected revival by way of rock and roll, newfound love, and a twist of faith leading to a Jesus Revolution that changed the world. Laurie went on to start Harvest Christian Fellowship, one of the largest congregations in America, with over 15,000 regular members. Over the years, six million people have attended Harvest Christian Fellowship.

Modern-day cause-related crusades and rallies for change are everywhere. Jesus Revolution is the story of one such movement that not only set a model for changemakers thereafter, but that sparked a revival with ripple effects that still matter today.

Grammer will play Chuck Smith, the real-life pastor of Calvary Chapel in Costa Mesa, who served as a mentor to Greg Laurie. Chuck famously opened his church to a generation of hippies and seekers, helping to launch the last great spiritual revival in America.

Written by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn, the film will be directed by Jon Erwin (I Can Only Imagine, American Underdog) and Brent McCorkle (Unconditional) and produced by Kevin Downes and Jon and Andrew Erwin, along with Josh Walsh and Daryl Lefever.

“The movie is set in a very specific time and place, but the theme of finding a deeper meaning to life, in the midst of a fractured and broken world, is timeless,” said Erwin.. “In his iconic performances, Kelsey has a proven ability to connect with audiences in a real, vulnerable way, which will make him a tremendous presence in this film.”

Grammer added, “Jesus has been a profound influence in my life. I am proud to be a part of this film.”