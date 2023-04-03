Kelsea Ballerini talks gun violence at CMT Music Awards, walks red carpet with Chase Stokes

Sunday’s CMT Music Awards didn’t open with a song, but an emotional message from country star and co-host Kelsea Ballerini in the wake of last week’s school shooting in Nashville.

Three adults and three children were confirmed dead following the shooting, which took place at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville. The suspect was killed in an altercation with police.

Speaking directly to the camera without an audience, Ballerini said the names of all six victims who “walked into the Covenant School and didn’t walk out.” The singer also paid tribute to former high school classmate Ryan McDonald, who died as a result of gun violence in August 2008.

“The community of sorrow over this, and the 130 mass shootings in the U.S. this year alone, stretches from coast to coast,” she said. “Tonight’s broadcast is dedicated to the ever-growing list of families, friends, survivors, witnesses and responders whose lives continue to forever be changed by gun violence.”

Ballerini added: “I pray deeply that the closeness and the community that we feel through the next few hours of music can soon turn into action, like real action, that moves us forward together to create change for the safety of our kids and our loved ones.”

Kelsea Ballerini arrives for the CMT Music Awards.

‘Speak up’: Josh Gad urges celebs to ‘use your platform’ after Nashville school shooting

Kelsea Ballerini makes red carpet debut with Chase Stokes

Ahead of the awards show Sunday night, Ballerini walked the red carpet with “Outer Banks” star Chase Stokes.

Ballerini wore a light gray dress, while Stokes donned a navy blue buttoned-down shirt and matching pants.

“Couple goals,” CMT wrote alongside a cuddly photo of the pair on Instagram.

Ballerini, right, made her red carpet debut with Stokes at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday.

Kelsea Ballerini performs her Morgan Evans divorce song ‘Blindsided’ with new lyric on ‘SNL’

CMT Awards winners: Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll and the night’s victors

Contributing: Edward Segarra, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes walk red carpet at CMT Music Awards