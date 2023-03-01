Kelsea Ballerini ‘Is in a Much Better Place’ After Divorce Despite Morgan Evans Drama: Source

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini is on the mend.

Months after her divorce from fellow country star Morgan Evans, the Subject to Change singer is “right where she wants to be,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She is dating, but doesn’t feel any pressure to be serious [with someone].”

Noting that the divorce was “awful for her” and she was “very upset about it,” Ballerini is now in a “much better place,” adds the source.

Last month, Ballerini, 29, opened up on the Call Her Daddy podcast about growing apart from Evans, 37, during their marriage and feeling pressure to have children.

“She feels too young to have a family,” the source says. “There are things that she wants to accomplish first. She loves working and is not ready to take a break. She knows she’ll meet ‘the one’ when the time is right.”

Ballerini is newly dating Outer Banks star Chase Stokes — who she was first linked with in January — but the romance is still casual.

“She has fun with him. They support each other’s careers. She is touring right now and he has been to some of her shows. Otherwise, they see each other in L.A. where Chase lives,” the source says.

On March 6, Ballerini will kick off another round of North American tour dates for her Heartfirst tour. But before she goes on the road again, the country star will make her debut as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live on March 4.

Earlier this week, Evans released a five-part docuseries about his divorce single “Over for You.” The first episode took viewers back to his CMC Rocks performance where he debuted the song, written about the breakdown of his marriage.

“I felt a weight off my chest. I felt like I told it in the most honest, real, and most positive way possible,” he said during a behind the scenes moment. “It’s the only song I’ve written since going through all the s—, so it felt like channeling all this awfulness into something honest.”

The docuseries comes after Ballerini released an EP and accompanying short film titled Rolling Up the Welcome Mat where she detailed the reasons behind their divorce.

On Call Her Daddy, Ballerini revealed more details about the demise of their marriage — including her breaking point, sleeping on the couch and allegedly being forced to choose to give up half of the house.

The day before the full episode released, Evans seemingly addressed it on social media and said it was “sad” to see someone he “spent so much of my life with” say “things that aren’t reality.”

Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans in August after nearly five years of marriage, and their split was finalized in November.