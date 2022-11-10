Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter Show Up in the Same Balenciaga Dress at the 2022 CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images); The 56th Annual CMA Awards, Country Musics Biggest Night, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, airs LIVE from Nashville WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC via Getty Images) MACKENZIE PORTER

Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter are twinning at the 2022 CMA Awards.

While gracing the red carpet at Wednesday’s event in Nashville, the country singers showed up in the same bright blue Balenciaga gown with a high neckline, long sleeves, cutout back, and a train from the label’s fall/winter 2022 collection. The dress was first famously worn by Kim Kardashian.

Porter, 32, however, chose to don the dress without the built-in gloves unlike Ballerini, 29, and Kardashian, 42. She also accessorized her ensemble with turquoise earrings while Ballerini paired her look for the evening with transparent blue high heels.

Earlier this year, the same dress was worn by Kardashian at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles.

At the event, the SKIMS founder who is a muse and model for the luxury fashion label paired the gown with a slicked-back ponytail, silver earrings, and large silver sunglasses.

Ballerini, a two-time CMA Award winner is nominated for single of the year for her duet with Kenny Chesney, “Half of my Hometown.”

During the evening, she performed her single “You’re Drunk Go Home” for the first time alongside collaborators Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce, making for a powerhouse stage performance.

In August, while appearing at the CMA Honors, Ballerini made style headlines donning the same dress Shania Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards.

The look — a sweeping floor-length white turtleneck gown adorned with sequins — made a grand red carpet comeback after being displayed in the Grammy museum for The Power of Women in Country Music exhibit.

That evening Ballerini also honored the award-winning singer with a musical performance of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” (the same hit Twain performed at the 1999 Grammys), telling Entertainment Tonight she hoped to “honor” Twain in every way.

Meanwhile, this April, Mackenzie and her husband Jake Etheridge posed together on the 2022 CMT Awards red carpet. Mackenzie arrived in style wearing a gray corset and peach ruffled tulle midi skirt with a pair of light brown heels for the outing.

In 2019, she became engaged to the former Nashville actor after five years of dating, and they eloped in July 2020.

The couple — whose wedding plans were derailed by the pandemic — tied the knot in a “stunning but super simple” ceremony on the rooftop of their home, with just 12 people in attendance.

“We really loved the idea of having a super small, intimate gathering with just our immediate families, where we didn’t have any added stress or distractions and it could really just be about us taking vows and starting our new little family,” Porter told PEOPLE at the time.

The CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, are broadcasting live from Nashville on ABC on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.