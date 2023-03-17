Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Dunks On GOP With Funny Twitter Polls

Claudia Conway, the daughter of Kellyanne and George Conway, used Twitter this week to poke fun at Tucker Carlson and top Republicans by pitting them against fictional characters.

The teen described herself as left-leaning in an interview with Bustle last year. Her mother is a former top adviser to Donald Trump, while her dad is a high-profile Republican critic of the ex-president.

In a tweet Tuesday, Claudia Conway asked followers who would win in a fight: the green M&M or Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Cruz deemed M&M’s pause of its mascot use the “sign of the Apocalypse” in a tweet earlier this year. But at least with Conway’s followers, M&M’s won that bout: The candy-coated mascot beat the Texas Republican with 98.4% of the vote in her poll.

Conway later made a nod to Carlson’s short stint on “Dancing With The Stars” by asking her followers how the Fox News host would fare against Clifford the Big Red Dog in a dance battle.

Her followers overwhelmingly went with the dog, although one Twitter user quipped that “Tucker does dance around the truth.”

On Thursday, Conway posted another poll that pit Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) against Harry Potter in a race.

“He has a flying broom, Claudia, it’s not even going to be close,” one Twitter user said in response.

Conway’s parents recently announced that they are divorcing after more than two decades of marriage.

