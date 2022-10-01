Kellyanne Conway says Trump “wants his old job back”

Good Morning America

Ex-Trump adviser Tom Barrack’s emails to Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump read aloud during trial

Government prosecutors in the case of Tom Barrack on Thursday read aloud hundreds of emails and texts sent by the former Trump fundraiser, who is on trial at a federal courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, for allegedly illegally lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. The hours-long recitation included messages to Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Barrack, a billionaire California-based businessman and longtime Trump associate, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he acted as a foreign agent for the UAE from 2016 to 2018 and failed to register with Justice Department, which prosecutors say constitutes a crime.