Kellyanne Conway appears ‘voluntarily’ for interview with Jan. 6 committee

Former top Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway met with the House select committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot Monday as the panel prepares its final report on the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

Conway, who served as White House counselor under former President Donald Trump, reportedly was interviewed for five hours and was asked about her conversations with Trump after his 2020 election loss.

Specifically, the committee was interested in reports that Conway told acquaintances the now-76-year-old Trump admitted to her that he knew he had lost his re-election bid fair and square, according to CNN.

The anecdote first appeared in Jonathan Lemire’s recent book “The Big Lie,” in which the Politico reporter writes that the former president wondered “aloud to Kellyanne Conway how he could ‘lose to f—ing Joe Biden.’”

“I’m here voluntarily,” Conway told reporters during a break in her testimony, adding after her interview ended that she did not invoke her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Former top Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway met with the House select committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot. SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Conway served as White House counselor under former President Donald Trump. SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Conway, 55, resigned her White House post at the end of August 2020, more than four months before Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally and the subsequent violence at the Capitol.

However, the Washington Post reported days after the riot that Conway remained an aide to the former president and urged him to call off his supporters attempting to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

When quizzed by reporters Monday, Conway — now a Fox News contributor — said that she is not working on Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, and refused to give any details on conversations she’s had with Trump about the 2020 election.

The House select committee is expected to release its final report on the Jan. 6 riot before the end of the year, detailing the findings of its extensive investigation.

The upcoming report is expected to focus primarily on Trump and his actions leading up to and during the storming of the Capitol.

The panel is expected to be disbanded early next year, with Republicans regaining a majority in the House.