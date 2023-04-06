Kelly the hero again as Lionesses win on penalties – latest reaction

Chloe Kelly – Reuters/Andrew Boyers

By Tom Garry

England beat Brazil on a penalty shootout at Wembley to win the inaugural Finalissima but their imperfect second-half showing gave Sarina Wiegman’s team plenty to work ahead of their bid to become world champions this summer.

A bad fumble from England goalkeeper Mary Earps allowed Andressa Alves to equalise deep into second-half stoppage time, but Earps saved once in the shootout and save Arsenal’s Rafaelle hit the crossbar as England celebrated a win that was far more dramatic than it looked like it would be for long spells of the game.

The Lionesses’ preparations to fly Down Under continue to be healthy, however, and an excellent team goal – finished off by Ella Toone – in the first half helped ensure they are now unbeaten in 30 matches since Wiegman took charge in September 2021.

Brazil, ranked five places lower than fourth-placed England in the world rankings, posed a far tougher test than the opponents England beat in February’s international window – South Korea, Italy and Belgium – and this the South America side’s strong second-half showing highlighted that the Lionesses have a few kinks to iron out before they fly to Australia in July, with the visitors hitting the crossbar during a spell of strong pressure after the break.

The home crowd of 83,132 were nonetheless celebrating as Chloe Kelly hit the winning spot-kick.

10:18 PM

Sarina Wiegman speaks with ITV Sport

Two different phases: first half, second half. Lots of learning for us in preparation for the World Cup, but we really wanted to win this one too. We practiced it [penalties] yesterday and before the Euros we practiced it a lot and we just repeated it yesterday in case we did have a shootout and I think we did good. Brazil played in two different formations. I think in the first half we played very well and I think we should’ve scored a couple more goals. In the second half they pressed a lot higher and that was struggle for us and it’s good for us to get a good amount of learning out of this.

10:06 PM

Another victory for the Lionesses to make it 30 games unbeaten

09:59 PM

Chloe Kelly speaks with ITV Sport

It’s great being back here at Wembley in front of our own fans. This feels like home to me and the girls put in a brilliant performance tonight and we keep going forward. I just looked the keeper in the eye and I just thought I was going to score. It’s about moving forward and being ready for July. I think we’re building momentum and moving forward now.

09:50 PM

Penalties: England 4* Brazil 2

Kelly sends a rocket to the left-middle to win the shootout! England have won the first Women’s Finalissima!

09:49 PM

Penalties: England 3 Brazil 2*

Kerolin with a stuttering run up to send Earps the wrong way. Such composure. Brazil are holding on.

09:48 PM

Penalties: England 3* Brazil 1

Greenwood up for England now. Slotted with ease down the left and England are on the brink!

09:47 PM

Penalties: England 2 Brazil 1*

Rafaelle Souza smashes the ball onto the crossbar

09:47 PM

Penalties: England 2* Brazil 1

Daly now. Clinial and precise into the middle-left of the net. Struck with venom.

09:46 PM

Penalties: England 1 Brazil 1*

Tamires misses! Saved by Earps, who dives to her left, guessing correctly.

09:45 PM

Penalties: England 1* Brazil 1

Ella Toone with a poor rolled penalty into the bottom right corner which is saved.

09:45 PM

Penalties: England 1 Brazil 1*

Adriana! Earps was so close to keeping that out. She got her whole hand on it, but it wasn’t strong enough.

09:44 PM

Penalties: England 1* Brazil 0

Stanway smashes it with conviction to the left.

09:43 PM

Shootout to begin

England to take first.

09:41 PM

The equaliser

09:38 PM

End of 90 mins: England 1 Brazil 1

England denied at the death with a late Brazil equaliser. It means that this game goes straight to a penalty shootout!

09:37 PM

GOAL! England 1 Brazil 1 (Alves, 90+3)

Alves with a fully-deserved equaliser in stoppage time, snatching it in the 93rd minute.

There’s a failure to deal with Geyse down the right, a constant threat this evening. She curls the ball right into the danger zone, it’s spilled by Earps and comes to Alves who smashes the ball into the roof of the net.

09:33 PM

Five minutes of added time to come

Can Brazil find the equaliser?

09:32 PM

88 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Promising for Brazil as they stride into the final third, a great run from Kerolin to nick the ball in midfield… but the final pass behind Greenwood is lacking and Williamson mops up.

09:30 PM

87 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Hemp is off with her bloodied nose and is replaced by Robinson.

09:29 PM

86 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Brazil subs.

Off: Antonia, Borges.

On: Gabi Nunes, Fe Palermo.

09:28 PM

84 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Daly plays Kelly in down the right flank – she pitches one in to the middle of the box searching for Hemp but Antonia is there first. Hemp gets a head to the face for her efforts and is receiving medical treatment for a bloodied nose.

09:23 PM

80 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Attendance for tonight: 83,132. Not quite a record, but a fair turnout.

09:23 PM

79 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Hemp catches Brazil napping, played in by a long ball down the left channel allowing her to hurtle into the final third. She cuts inside and tries to put the ball in, but it’s headed away by Brazil, not targeted enough.

England come again down the right but are caught offside. Their forwards have been caught too often in offside positions this evening.

09:19 PM

75 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Brazil keep up the pressure. It’s proved too easy to get behind Bronze down England’s left flank this second half. Tamires whips the ball in but there’s no-one in the middle. Antonia goes for a shot-cross from the right. Earps goal kick. She’s shown a yellow for time wasting.

09:16 PM

73 mins: England subs

Off: James, Russo.

On: Kelly, Daly.

09:15 PM

Thoughts from Luke Edwards

England have been really poor since half time and have been put under constant pressure by Brazil. There have been far too many mistakes, poor passes and an inability to break out against a team pressing high up the pitch. Ella Toone has twice given the ball away with needless show boating on the edge of her own area, which will have incensed the England bench. There have also been poor passes out from the back, inviting added pressure. Brazil deserve to be level, with Williamson and Jess Carter both looking particularly vulnerable. A reminder that as good as England are, they cannot switch off mentally against this level of opposition.

09:14 PM

71 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Greenwood’s getting some treatment after falling awkwardly in her own box. England are preparing some subs.

09:13 PM

69 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Brazil have been excellent this second half but have just missed a golden opportunity to equalise.

Geyse pounces on Greenwood’s slow play at the back, she cuts inside, three against two, but the final cut pass is lacking and Williamson predicts its path perfectly, clearing out what looked like a probable Brazil goal.

09:10 PM

66 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

England have released some of that pressure and have collected themselves.

Hemp makes a run down left, she cuts it back to Toone, who in turn lays off Stanway who unleashes a shot from the outside of the box forcing Izidoro into a diving save.

09:05 PM

61 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Another deflected shot following a Brazil free kick on the left. The Brazil midfield has been dominating this second half and England are really up against it.

The corner is played short, a one-two, but they’ve made a mess of that on the return and the offside flag goes up.

09:03 PM

59 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

England turn the ball over in their own final third, very poor and sloppy there. Geyse is straight onto that and fires a shot away, a real stinger which Earps deflects onto her crossbar and out for a corner.

09:01 PM

57 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Hemp with quick feet to burst onto the edge of the box, she tries a cut back but didn’t properly pick out her team-mate and it’s a yellow shirt onto that.

08:58 PM

55 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Geyse takes on Williamson down the inside-left channel and tries to square, but it’s blocked by the England defence.

England are getting themselves into all sorts of trouble and there’s a lack of movement from them. Whenever they get the ball everyone else is static. The aggressive tactics from Brazil are making all the difference.

08:56 PM

53 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Good start to this second half by Brazil. They’ve come out positively and have had a few chances already. England have stepped off.

08:54 PM

Richarlison is in the stands this evening

And he’s sporting the jersey.

08:53 PM

More insight from Luke Edwards

I’ve been a little disappointed with Brazil. They have been given some really promising attacking positions, largely through England mistakes, and have not managed to do anything with them. England have looked comfortable but slightly alarming Leah Williamson has not looked anything like as secure without Millie Bright alongside her. Two or three times in the first half it was either her poor decision making or distribution that put England in trouble.

08:51 PM

48 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

A great sliding tackle from Hemp to rob the ball away from Borges and it takes a last touch of the Brazilian to give England the goal kick.

08:49 PM

46 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

It looks like Brazil have gone to a back four for this second half. It has almost paid off already with a shot from the edge of the area, forcing Earps into what I think is her first save of the match.

08:48 PM

Second half begins

Brazil get us back under way

08:47 PM

Thoughts so far?

08:35 PM

Toone’s goal

08:33 PM

Half-time: England 1 Brazil 0

Brazil have proved difficult to break down and it’s been a tight first half in terms of chances but England have had much more of the ball and are ahead thanks to a wonderful team goal finished by Ella Toone.

08:31 PM

43 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Another ball sent out to James on the left, she cuts inside, and again, before shaping a curled shot aiming for the top-right corner. She may have had a pass on there, but fancied it herself.

08:29 PM

41 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

James hangs a cross in from the left, darting down the line and getting past Antonia with skill.

Hemp is in the middle and connects well – only for it to drop right into Izidoro’s hands.

08:26 PM

38 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Rafaelle picks up the first yellow for a lunging slide on Stanway. She got the ball but it was seemingly deemed to dangerous. A marginal call.

08:24 PM

36 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

England break forward, Toone tries to feed one through. It comes out to James on the left, an open goal gaping for a split-second, but she tries to cut inside and get into a better position for the shot before being quickly closed down.

08:22 PM

34 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

Greenwood corner on the left.

It’s sent in to the middle, pulled back towards the edge of the box but the Brazilian shirts are there first and will have a chance to go on the counter.

08:18 PM

30 mins: England 1 Brazil 0

James put it into the back of the net brilliantly – but it won’t count.

A long ball is switched upfield from Greenwood to Bronze who takes a single touch to lay James on, who then powers into the Brazilian box and rifles the ball into the roof of the net.

It would’ve been a gorgeous goal… but Bronze was marginally off when that final pass came in from Bronze.

08:11 PM

GOAL! England 1 Brazil 0 (Toone, 22)

Ella Toone breaks the deadlock with a brilliant team goal.

Bronze on the overlap gets behind the Brazilian wing back on the right, one touch passing in the build-up before she then cuts the ball across to Toone who has made the move into the middle of the box and tucks the ball away past Izidoro.

08:08 PM

Analysis from Luke Edwards

Lucy Bronze is still so important to this England team, four years after she was named the best player in the world by former manager Phil Neville and three years after she was voted Fifa’s best. With her knee problems largely a thing of the past, the 31-year-old might be in the autumn of her career but she remains the best attacking full back around and still has so much pace and power you would expect her to still be in the England squad for the next Euros in 2025. That shot from the edge of the area was sneaking inside the far post and there are times when Bronze is playing ahead of right winger Lauren James. You will rarely see a right back given a free role but Bronze is allowed to roam because she is so good.

08:07 PM

19 mins: England 0 Brazil 0

Good recovery from Carter, the ball over the top to Geyse puts Brazil in but Carter is there to block.

08:03 PM

16 mins: England 0 Brazil 0

Brazil are sitting very deep, England with most of the possession so far. England will have to be patient here, working the wing backs and playing the switches.

08:02 PM

13 mins: England 0 Brazil 0

A short switch to Bronze from Hemp, Bronze goes for the shot on the edge of the area and really gets behind it, forcing a diving save from Izidoro to keep it out.

08:00 PM

12 mins: England 0 Brazil 0

James lay off the on-rushing Bronze on the right edge of the area, she tries to whip it in, but there’s a diving header there to clear the Brazilian lines.

07:58 PM

Update from Telegraph Sport’s Luke Edwards

For the third time in nine months England’s women’s team are playing in front of a sold out Wembley Stadium – although it should be pointed out that there are chunks of empty seats scattered around the stadium. A sell out against Brazil, perhaps, but a few thousand do not appear to have turned up. Regardless, this is a proper test for Sarina Wiegman’s side after the slightly farcical Arnold Clark threw up a series of mismatches. England won those three games too easily but at least they were able to experiment I suppose. Brazil, the South American champions, are ranked 9th in the world and England are 4th. We should get a true indication of where the team are as we head towards this summer’s World Cup. It was interesting to note that England are not considered one of the favourites by pundits Down Under – who seem to think Germany, who England could face in the quarter finals, are the best team in Europe at the moment. That will be the Germany England beat to become European champions last summer.

07:53 PM

6 mins: England 0 Brazil 0

Russo goes down in the Brazil box, it looks like she’s been pushed!

But Russo went a tad too early from the ball in from behind from Bronze and the flag has gone up. Good pressure in the forward line there.

07:52 PM

4 mins: England 0 Brazil 0

Brazil get their first sniff in the England half… but a wayward long switched ball and it’s all over. England, who have had almost all the possession so far, come again.

07:50 PM

2 mins: England 0 Brazil 0

Toone plays Hemp in down the left, but Lauren is off like a shot from the middle of the Brazilian defence and gets there first, sliding in to concede a throw.

07:49 PM

1 min: England 0 Brazil 0

Laura Hemp with an early foray down the left flank. She tries to play in Alessia Russo on the square, who gets a shot away but it’s blocked by the Brazilian defence and is steered away from Brazil’s danger area.

07:47 PM

England kick off

Here we go!

07:45 PM

A moment of applause

For that man Pele, who passed away last December.

07:43 PM

Packed-out at Wembley tonight

07:39 PM

Out come the teams; a reminder of the line-ups this evening

England (4-3-3): Earps; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Carter; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; James, Russo, Hemp

Subs: Le Tissier, Roebuck, Morgan, Charles, Nobbs, Kelly, Coombs, Daly, Park, Hampton, Robinson

Brazil (4-4-2): Leticia; Antonia, Kathellen, Lauren, Rafaelle; Tamires, Luana, Ary, Kerolin; Zaneratto, Geyse

Subs: Camila, Luciana, Duda, A Vitoria, Andressa Alves, Duda Santos, Adriana, Tarciane, Yasmim, Fernanda, Gabi Nunes, G. Portilho

07:37 PM

Tom Garry with a bit of VIP spotting

07:33 PM

Wiegman speaks

Lauren [James] is really improving and getting fitter and fitter. She needs to get to the next stage. We’ve already had so many special moments and this is another one against a great opponent. We need to cherish the moment.

07:27 PM

Team news explained

England boss Sarina Wiegman made two changes to her starting line-up.

The adjustments from the 6-1 win over Belgium in February with which the European champions completed a successful Arnold Clark Cup defence see Lauren Hemp replace Chloe Kelly in attack and Jess Carter come in for the injured Millie Bright in defence.

Copa America winners Brazil, skippered by Arsenal defender Rafaelle, are without record scorer Marta through injury.

07:20 PM

Tom Garry sets the scene from Wembley

07:08 PM

Starting line-ups

England (4-3-3): Earps; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Carter; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; James, Russo, Hemp

Subs: Le Tissier, Roebuck, Morgan, Charles, Nobbs, Kelly, Coombs, Daly, Park, Hampton, Robinson

Brazil (4-4-2): Leticia; Antonia, Kathellen, Lauren, Rafaelle; Tamires, Luana, Ary, Kerolin; Zaneratto, Geyse

Subs: Camila, Luciana, Duda, A Vitoria, Andressa Alves, Duda Santos, Adriana, Tarciane, Yasmim, Fernanda, Gabi Nunes, G. Portilho

06:59 PM

Europe vs South America

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the first Women’s Finalissima – match between the European and South American champions.

The game gets underway at 7.45pm as Sarina Weigman’s side take on Brazil at a sold-out Wembley,

Ahead of tonight’s match, the Lionesses released their new kit ahead of the World Cup on Monday, featuring blue shorts after players raised concerns during the Euro’s last year over wearing white shorts while on their periods.

They will debut the new kit for the first time against Brazil during this current international break. It has been a move welcomed by a number of former England players.

Former international Jill Scott says she supports the decision to change the national team’s shorts from white to blue to ease period concerns for players.

More experimenting from Sarina Weigman?

This game offers both teams the opportunity to test themselves against World Cup opposition as the countdown before the Women’s World Cup begins this July and August in New Zealand and Australia.

England have won the Arnold Clark Cup in February, scoring 12 goals across their three games and still remain unbeaten in their 29 games under manager Sarina Wiegman.

However, we know that Weigman is anything but experimental during the European Championship, she selected the same XV throughout the tournament last summer. Will she give new players a change to stake their claim in her World Cup squad?

One player who has been handed a debut since the summer is Chelsea’s Lauren James, who has gone from a super sub to a regular starter for England.

She scored her first goal for England in their Arnold Clark Cup victory over South Korea in February..

Landmark match

It was an unusual pre-match press conference on Wednesday, as both captain and managers addressed the media together to show unity ahead of the occasion.

“It’s the first Finalissima. That’s really nice and it will be a great occasion.”

“We’re going to be playing in front of 90,000 people and it’s set to be a very exciting environment and evening. These are two teams who want to play football.

“Although Brazil has a young team, this is a very good football team. They’re powerful, have athleticism and are very tight on the ball. They’re very technical and play with a good structure, so we’re excited to see where we’re at against them.

“We expect to be challenged more in defence, so that will give us more information about our team and where players are at this moment moving forward in our preparation for the World Cup.”

Full team news on the way shortly