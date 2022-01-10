Kelly Rizzo Says ‘I Am So Completely Shattered’ After Husband Bob Saget’s Death

Kelly Rizzo is mourning the sudden death of her husband Bob Saget.

In a statement, obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, Rizzo speaks about her love for the late comedic actor and shares her appreciation for the support she’s received following his passing.

“My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” she shares. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”

The Eat Travel Rock blogger adds, “When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time.”

Saget and Rizzo met in 2015 and wed in 2018. On Monday, a source told PEOPLE that Rizzo “is in shock and processing everything” after Saget’s passing but she’s “appreciative and touched by the outpouring of love from friends, family, his peers, and fans.”

Saget was found dead on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. The Full House alum was 65.

Saget is survived by Rizzo and his daughters Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saget’s death in a statement on Twitter and Saget’s family also issued a statement.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the family’s statement read. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

On Monday, authorities announced that Saget’s autopsy was completed. The report indicated that there is currently no evidence of foul play or drug use.

“An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play,” Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, said in a press release.

“The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete,” Stephany added. “Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time.”