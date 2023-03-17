Kelly McCreary Leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ After 9 Seasons As Maggie Pierce – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Grey Sloan Memorial will be losing both of Ellis Grey’s daughters this season. Kelly McCreary, who has played Maggie Pierce, Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) half-sister and head of the hospital’s cardiothoracic surgery since the end of Season 10, is departing ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy after nine years. Her last episode as a series regular will air April 13. Like Pompeo, who is set to return for the Season 19 finale after Meredith’s big Feb. 23 sendoff, Maggie also will pop in to visit the doctors of Grey Sloan later this season, following her April 13 farewell.

“After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family,” said McCreary who thanked Grey’s Anatomy creator/executive producer Shonda Rhimes, executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, and ABC for the opportunity to be a part of the “legendary television institution” that the long-running medical drama is. “Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life, and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds.” (You can read McCreary’s farewell message in full below and take a look at her character through the years.)

Like was the case with Pompeo, whose Meredith Grey left Seattle in the midseason premiere, Pierce’s Grey’s exit also has been carefully planned. I hear she approached the producers ahead of time about her desire to leave and pursue other opportunities, which led to Maggie’s Season 19 arc being crafted as the character’s final chapter at Grey Sloan, building toward her upcoming exit. That final storyline has revolved largely around Maggie and Winston deepening marital problems.

“Kelly McCreary is a writer’s dream come true; brilliant, nuanced, thoughtful, and kind,” Vernoff said. “We will deeply miss her and her beautifully crafted Dr. Maggie Pierce.”

Known for her perfectionism and drive to be in control, Maggie was introduced in the penultimate episode of Season 10. In a finale bombshell, it was revealed an episode later that Maggie was the biological daughter of Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Meredith’s late mother, Ellis Grey (Kate Burton).

McCreary returned in Season 11, starting off as a recurring and quickly getting promoted to a series regular. She has been a member of the core cast ever since, only taking a short break at the start of Season 18 in the fall of 2021 when she gave birth to her first child with director Pete Chatmon, whom she had met on the set of Grey’s Anatomy.

There has been a lot of heartbreak for Maggie through the years. She was with her mom as she lost her cancer battle, and she also met a cousin who later died on her operating table.

Maggie went through several relationships, most notably with DeLuca and Jackson, until she met Winston, one of her residents at Tufts who followed her to Seattle. They married during Grey’s Covid-themed Season 17, holding two weddings, a smaller one in Meredith’s back yard and a larger one on the beach.

The first signs of trouble for Maggie and Winston came in the Season 18 finale when she questioned whether the two did not marry too quickly without getting to know each other well. He quickly erased her doubts with an emotional speech about their love for each other.

However, Winston’s well-intentioned idea to change specialties and leave cardio in order to protect their marriage soon created a new rift. They have been arguing ever since and famously fought in the attic of Meredith’s house as it got hit by lightning, starting a fire. Even as they pulled off a professional “miracle” by performing successfully a first-of-its-kind risky partial heart transplant surgery on a newborn baby, Winston and Maggie continued to drift apart, which led to her moving in with Amelia and seeking advice from her dad.

At the end of last week’s episode, Maggie tearfully asked Richard how he and Catherine knew that what they were going through “was just a rough patch and it wasn’t something more… malignant.” While Richard was reassuring, the way his words were intertwined with Meredith’s end-of-episode voiceover made the exchange sound ominous. The scene culminated with Richard saying, “Whatever’s going on, you and Weston have so much love between you that whatever it is, you work through it, I know you will,” followed by Meredith’s line, “Sometimes, despite our schooling and centuries of medical advancement, the disease wins.”

Kelly McCreary on leaving Grey’s Anatomy:

Photo gallery of McCreary’s Grey’s Anatomy journey as Maggie Pierce:

GREY’S ANATOMY, Season Eleven – “Time Stops” – The doctors of Grey Sloane Memorial Hospital are forced to put their emotions aside when a catastrophic event occurs. Getty Images

GREY’S ANATOMY, Season Eleven – “She’s Leaving Home” – We see how Meredith and the doctors cope after they learn the news of Derek’s death. Meanwhile, April makes a shocking decision that Jackson cannot understand, and Bailey and Ben argue over their future. Getty Images

GREY’S ANATOMY, Season Twelve – “I Choose You ” — Maggie reevaluates her life choices after receiving an invitation to her ex-boyfriend’s wedding; Richard questions Bailey’s loyalty, and Jo confides in Stephanie about a secret she’s been keeping from Alex. Meanwhile, Alex struggles with making a difficult decision that will affect the lives of newborn twins. Getty Images

GREY’S ANATOMY, Season Twelve – “Something Against You” – The team of doctors work on a high-stakes case of a long-time patient, adding additional pressure to an already tense environment. Meanwhile, Bailey wants Ben to kick out their new roommate, and Arizona is eager to get back into the dating world with a new wingman. Getty Images

GREY’S ANATOMY, Season Twelve – “Something Against You” – The team of doctors works on a high-stakes case of a long-time patient, adding additional pressure to an already tense environment. Meanwhile, Bailey wants Ben to kick out their new roommate, and Arizona is eager to get back into the dating world with a new wingman Getty Images

GREY’S ANATOMY, Season Thirteen – “Why Try to Change Me Now” – The arrival of a new consultant puts all of the doctors on edge, especially once she starts stepping on toes in the OR. Amelia and Owen bring their personal problems into the hospital, while April explores some uncharted territory. Kelsey McNeal/Disney/Getty Images

GREY’S ANATOMY, Season Thirteen – “Jukebox Hero” – Richard and the attendings set out to make Eliza’s first day at Grey Sloan a bumpy one. Meanwhile, Meredith tries to track down Alex. Getty Images

GREY’S ANATOMY, Season Fourteen – “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” – Amelia confronts a difficult situation, while Meredith deals with the fallout from her conversation with Nathan. Maggie finds herself at an awkward family dinner, Jackson receives big news, and Richard and Bailey search for the stars of tomorrow. Richard Cartwright via Getty Images

GREY’S ANATOMY, Season Fifteen – “Blowin’ in the Wind” – Seattle is hit by a huge wind storm and Grey Sloan becomes inundated with patients. Alex and Jo are stuck at home and decide to make the best of it by having a second honeymoon, while Meredith confronts Richard about getting his life back on track. Mitch Haaseth via Getty Images

GREY’S ANATOMY, Season Fifteen – “We Didn’t Start the Fire” – When Jackson throws a party to celebrate Catherine’s surgery and those who worked to save her, literally nothing goes as planned. Eric McCandless via Getty Images

GREYS ANATOMY, Season Sixteen – “Sing It Again” – Owen and Link treat an older woman who wakes up from surgery and can’t stop singing, while Teddy helps Koracick stay afloat after an estranged loved one from his past comes to the hospital looking for help. Meredith, Bailey and Maggie focus their efforts on a difficult patient with a tricky diagnosis. Bonnie Osborne via Getty Images

GREYS ANATOMY, Season Sixteen – “Put on a Happy Face” – Link tries to convince Amelia to take it easy during the final stage of her pregnancy. Hayes asks Meredith a surprising question, and Owen makes a shocking discovery. Jessica Brooks via Getty Images

GREYS ANATOMY, Season Seventeen – Someone Saved My Life Tonight Its wedding day for Maggie and Winston. Meanwhile, Meredith takes on a new role at the hospital, and Jo makes a life-changing decision. Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images

GREYS ANATOMY, Season Eighteen – It Came Upon a Midnight Clear The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays; Hamilton and Meredith prepare for a milestone on their project; Link wants to spend the holiday with Amelia and Scout as a family; Schmitt is faced with a difficult decision during surgery. ABC/Raymond Liu