Kelly McCreary is leaving Grey’s Anatomy

Another doctor is saying farewell.

EW has confirmed that Kelly McCreary, who first joined Grey’s Anatomy as Maggie Pierce at the end of season 10, is preparing to say goodbye. McCreary’s last episode as a series regular is set to air on April 13.

McCreary is the latest exit for the series, which also said farewell to Ellen Pompeo as a regular in the Feb. 23 episode, and will see longtime showrunner Krista Vernoff depart at the end of season 19. Although, much like Pompeo, McCreary is likely to return to Grey Sloan Memorial in the future.

Kelly McCreary on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Richard Cartwright/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Kelly McCreary on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

“After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey’s Anatomy,” McCreary said in a statement. “I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff, and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support. To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift. It has afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with, learn from, and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera. Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds.”

Showrunner Krista Vernoff adds in a statement: “Kelly McCreary is a writer’s dream come true; brilliant, nuanced, thoughtful, and kind. We will deeply miss her and her beautifully crafted Dr. Maggie Pierce.”

McCreary’s exit marks the loss of another Grey. Although she doesn’t use her mother’s name, she is Meredith’s half-sister (and Ellis’ daughter). With Meredith (Pompeo) gone, she was holding down the fort for the family name (and the title of the show).

Deadline first reported the news.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

