Kelly Marcel to Direct ‘Venom 3’ for Sony

Writer Kelly Marcel is set to direct the third installment in the “Venom” franchise, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Marcel wrote and produced the first two “Venom” movies. The project is still in early development, with Tom Hardy returning as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters. “Venom 3” will also be produced by Marcel and Hardy.

Marcel is writing the screenplay with the story by Marcel and Hardy.

Also Read:

‘Venom’ Director Ruben Fleischer to Direct Third ‘Now You See Me’ Installment for Lionsgate

Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker are also producing.

The first film was released in 2018, where it earned $856 million worldwide. The sequel, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” was released in October 2021 and earned $507 million worldwide (excluding China).

Best known for writing the script for first “Fifty Shades of Grey” movies, Marcel is attached to adapt, direct and produce Claire McFall’s novel, “Ferryman.”

Also Read:

25 Classic Horror Films Every Serious Film Fan Should See

“Ferryman” is the first of three books in McFall’s YA novel trilogy. It was originally published in the U.K. by Templar in 2013 and won the Scottish Teen Book Award. It is a modern retelling of the ancient Greek myth of Charon, the ferryman of Hades who transported souls to the underworld.

She is represented by WME and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates in the UK.

Deadline first reported the news.