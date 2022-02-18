Kelly Clarkson files paperwork to legally change her name

Kelly Clarkson wants to change her name amid divorce from Brandon Blackstock. (Photo: Reuters)

Kelly Clarkson wants a fresh start. The Grammy-winning singer filed paperwork to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne, according to multiple reports, and drop her famous surname.

Us Weekly obtained the documents, which state Clarkson has “a desire” to go by her first and middle name because “my new name more fully reflects who I am.” The move comes five months after she was legally declared single amid her contentious divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” They share two children: River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5. Although they have yet to finalize their divorce, Clarkson recently agreed to give the talent manager five percent of their Montana ranch, which has been a sticking point.

It’s unclear what Clarkson’s name change means for her eponymous talk show. The American Idol alum has yet to address her desired name change, but she’s away from The Kelly Clarkson Show at the moment.

On Tuesday, Clarkson called into her show from home as she’s quarantining with her kids. She joked to guest host Taraji P. Henson that she’s “broken.”

“I thought we were done with quarantining, and I’m so tired,” Clarkson quipped. “I broke a nail. I’m so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You’re welcome.”

Clarkson didn’t specify if anyone in her household has COVID-19 or if they were exposed to the virus.

“I’m not even sick. It’s so weird,” she added. “Anyway, we’re keeping it safe.”

Clarkson said they are watching a lot of Encanto to pass the time.

“We’re watching Encanto and then you’re listening to my son who always leaves mid-movie and just starts singing the soundtrack, and then you have River who literally just, right after the line is said, she just repeats like she’s memorizing dialogue for a play,” she added.

A hearing regarding Clarkson’s name change petition is scheduled for March 28.