Kelly Clarkson Announces 10-Show Las Vegas Summer Residency – The Hamden Journal

Kelly Clarkson will headline a residency in Las Vegas this summer, the singer and talk show host announced today.

The residency, called Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson, will run from July 28 through August 19 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood.

Clarkson made the announcement during a taping of her daytime show The Kelly Clarkson Show, airing today. “I am only doing 10 shows,” she says. “I could only commit to 10 shows. That’s why it’s exclusive. There’s only 10 shows. I ain’t adding more. I’m telling you right now. Mama needs a little bit of a minute of a break.”

Clarkson’s announcement comes during the segment of her talk show in which she surprises an audience member with a $1,000 cash gift, and in today’s episode she contacts a recent winner to surprise her with two free tickets to the Vegas show as well as a two-night stay at Planet Hollywood and round-trip airfare.

