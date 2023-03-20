Kel Mitchell asks ’90s Con attendees to ‘send a prayer’ to Amanda Bynes after she skipped the event: ‘Feel better’

Kel Mitchell in 2023, and Amanda Bynes in 2011.Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images; Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Kel Mitchell urged fans at ’90s Con to “send a prayer” to his “All That” co-star Amanda Bynes.

Bynes was reportedly scheduled to speak at the convention this past weekend but canceled.

The event would have marked Bynes’ first public appearance since the end of her conservatorship.

Kel Mitchell had nothing but support for his former “All That” co-star Amanda Bynes during a recent panel about the ’90s sketch comedy show.

At the second annual ’90s Con in Connecticut on Saturday, Mitchell took the stage with other “All That” cast members for a reunion panel. However, despite being previously announced as a special guest star at the panel, Bynes ultimately didn’t make an appearance, according to Us Weekly.

Mitchell urged audience members at the start of the panel to “send a prayer” to Bynes in hopes that she would “feel better,” but reportedly didn’t say more about the “She’s the Man” star’s current condition.

Per Us Weekly, Kenan Thompson — Mitchell’s “Good Burger” costar and another former “All That” cast member — took Bynes’ place on the panel.

After rising to fame in the late ’90s and early 2000s thanks to “The Amanda Show” and films like “She’s the Man” and “Hairspray,” Bynes took a step back from acting circa 2010. Three years later, the actor’s parents placed a 27-year-old Bynes under a court conservatorship, through which they controlled her life and financial decisions.

The star later told Paper in a wide-ranging 2018 profile that she struggled with substance abuse for much of her adult life, frequently using marijuana and Adderall. Bynes also became notorious for her erratic tweets around the time she took a break from acting, something the “Easy A” star expressed regret over in the Paper interview.

Bynes’ conservatorship lasted nine years before ending in March 2022.

