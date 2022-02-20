Keke Wyatt Shocks Fans After She Announces She’s Pregnant with Her 11th Child

R&B singer Keke Wyatt has managed to shock the world again, as the 39-year-old took to social media to announce that she is pregnant with her 11th child.

The three-octave singing soprano shared the good news with her fans on Instagram, posting a picture of her mommy-bump peeking out of a fire-red flowing gown and long, cascading blond locs. Her belly is decorated in East Indian-inspired Henna tattoos and is cupped by the divas’ manicured hands — one accented by her wedding ring set.

ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 30: Keke Wyatt performs at 2nd annual Mayor’s Black Pride Reception at The Georgia Freight Depot on August 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

She captioned the post “My husband, Zackariah David Darring, and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a ‘plus 1’ to the Wyatt Bunch!”

Minutes after the post went up, she had thousands of well-wishes and congratulations.

One fan asked a practical question that many are sure to want answered: “How do you sleep with all those kids wow!”

But another fan is hoping that she is creating a little Jackson factory over at the Wyatt compound, commenting, “PLEASE tell me that you’re not only creating your next generation of the family, but also the next generation of Keke level of talented singers.”

Some fans were just shocked!

“I KNOW DAMN WELL KEKE WYATT AIN’T PREGNANT AGAIN”

“I know Keke Wyatt not pregnant again?!?! My vajayjay hurts for her..”

While it shocked some fans said that they both knew it after seeing her last November. “She has been glowing” one remarked.

Wyatt has been a mom since 2000, and her children have all been single births.

Her first four children were with her first husband Rahmat Morton. Keyver Wyatt Morton, 21; Rahjah Ke Morton, 20; and Ke’Tarah Victoria Morton is 13 years old. Her fourth and last baby with Morton, Heaven, was stillborn. Many are familiar with Rahjah, who was diagnosed with leukemia and is currently in remission.

The next four children are from her relationship with Michael Ford. Ke’Mar Von Ford, 11; Wyatt Michael Ford, 9; Ke’Yoshi Bella Ford, 6; and Kendall Miguel Ford, who is 4 years old.

Her third and current marriage to Darring has produced one child already, Ke’Riah David Darring, a 2-year-old. The two announced his birth on social media saying, “My husband Zackariah and I are blessed to welcome our beautiful and healthy 7 lb 11ounce son, Ke’Riah Darring,” she writes. “He came to our family on 1/6/2020.”

The Indianapolis native says that she believes that God has blessed her with the gift of mothering. She told the Christian Post in 2017, “I think I have an anointing on motherhood. I know it sounds funny, but I really think that it’s a gift of mine. That’s one of my many gifts [and] talents.”

Back then she seems to have answered the question that the fans like TerriBaby might be poking at, “How does she make time for anything?”

Wyatt states plainly, “When you love something and are passionate about it, it’s not really that hard.”

While she has given birth to nine biological children, and believes she is “anointed to mother,” she also expands her definition of parenting to include children that come to you, not through you. The singer also considers one of her second husband’s daughters as her own, Mickayla. In the post celebrating family (and the new addition), she tagged the teen’s profile. She captioned, “Our other daughter @0fficial.kaylaaaa wasn’t available for the picture but you’re with us in spirit Shuga!”

