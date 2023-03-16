Keke Palmer to Star in, Produce Universal Comedy ‘The Backup’ (Exclusive)

Keke Palmer is teaming up with Kevin Hart for The Backup, a feature comedy set up at Universal.

Palmer will star in the project, which will be produced by Hart and his chief content officer at banner Hartbeat, Bryan Smiley. Palmer and Sharon Palmer will produce through Palmer’s production company Big Boss Entertainment.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Also joining the ranks of producers is Autumn Bailey-Ford, working through her production company Autumn Bailey Entertainment.

Written by Chris Brew and Jordan Gouveia, the script tells a player, Ben, who decides he’s finally ready to settle down with his childhood friend Alyssa (Palmer). Unfortunately, she reveals she’s engaged to a handsome billionaire and needs him to be her best man. This in turn sets in motion Ben going to the wedding in Maui with his boys to outshine her fiancé and win her back.

No director is attached to the project, which is in development. Hartbeat’s Patricia Braga and Kayla Stamps are executive producing.

Palmer last starred with Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Peele’s well-regarded 2022 horror feature, Nope. The Emmy winning actress-singer also headlined the period revenge thriller Alice and voiced a role in Pixar’s Lightyear.

Palmer is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and Hertz Lichtenstein. Brew and Gouveia are repped by MARKS Law Group.

Click here to read the full article.