Keke Palmer reveals she’s pregnant during Saturday Night Live monologue

Baby, this is Keke Palmer — and she’s got a baby of her own on the way!

While making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, the 29-year-old Nope star revealed that she’s expecting her first child.

“I’m especially glad to be here because there’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s pregnant, Keke’s having a baby,’ and I want to set the record straight,” she said, ripping open her jacket to show her bare belly with a noticeable bump. “I am!”

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “Keke Palmer, SZA” Episode 1833 — Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Will Heath/NBC

“I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” the actress and Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast host said. “I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?” What kind of stuff? A liquor sponsorship, for one.

“But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom,” she continued. “Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do.”

Palmer is dating Darius Jackson, but has not shared many public details about their relationship. During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show last year, the former child star opened up about sharing photos of her boyfriend — who she called “very industry-adjacent” — on Instagram. “It became more difficult to hide,” she told Hall. “We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I’m not gonna hide something that makes me happy.” (The photos have since been deleted.)

Cardi B previously revealed a pregnancy on SNL while serving as musical guest in 2018. The singer showed off her baby bump while wearing a tight sheer white dress during a performance of “Be Careful.”

Watch Palmer’s big reveal below:

