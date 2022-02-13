Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya Star in First Trailer for Jordan Peele’s New Horror Movie Nope

Jordan Peele is back in the saddle.

The first trailer for his upcoming horror movie Nope dropped on Sunday, giving fans a look at what to expect from stars Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya.

The trailer doesn’t give too much of the movie’s plot away, but it does introduce Palmer and Kaluuya’s characters as a pair who work on Hollywood’s only Black-owned horse training ranch.

That is, until something otherworldly starts flipping things upside-down — literally.

RELATED: Keke Palmer Explains Why She Felt ‘Misunderstood’ in the Entertainment Industry as a Child Star

Nope marks the Oscar-winning Get Out writer/director’s follow-up to 2019’s Us and also stars Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, and Barbie Ferreira.

Peele, 42, announced the release date and shared the first poster for Nope back on July 22, one year out from its theater debut. Plot details remained under wraps, though the promo poster showed a dark cloud above what appeared to be a carnival.

In October, Palmer told HollywoodLife that it was a “dream” of hers to work with Peele — and she slid into his DMs to tell him as much.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE‘s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“What is so funny is I realized that when I started doing Nope, I went to Jordan Peele’s messages, for whatever reason why, and I see in the messages that I had messaged him a year ago saying, ‘Hey, it would be a dream to work with you. I would love to get the opportunity to maybe one day. Thank you for everything you’re doing.’ And then a year or two years later, I’m doing Nope,” she said at the time.

Keke Palmer from Nope trailer

Universal Pictures/Youtube

Additionally, Palmer told Refinery29 in April that joining the project just felt right. “It’s just the kinda thing that’s serendipitous. Things are aligned. It’s like the things you wish for actually coming to fruition,” she shared.

Story continues

In 2019, Peele told NPR why he gravitates toward horror movies, a genre he reinvented and reinvigorated with Get Out back in 2017.

RELATED: Keke Palmer Gets Revenge on Slave Owners — in 1973 — in Powerful First Trailer for Thriller Alice

“I think it is connected to getting over my own fears: my fears growing up, my fears as a kid watching movies. I’d watch these commercials for the Time-Life Mysteries of the Unknown books… and I would freak out. But I would want it,” he explained. “I had this weird love-hate where I would … if I got to sneak a horror movie at a friend’s house, there was nothing more I would want to do. Then, of course, it would keep me up at night.”

“But creating them, I think, helps me deal with fear and makes me feel stronger and braver,” added Peele.

Nope hits theaters July 22.