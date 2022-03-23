Keith Redmon Files Suit Against Anonymous Content Over Termination And Claims Company Launched “Smear Campaign” Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Keith Redmon filed a lawsuit against former employer Anonymous Content on Wednesday that challenges his termination last year and claims that the company engaged in a “smear campaign” to tar him with allegations of sexual misconduct.

In the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Redmon is seeking unpaid compensation as well as 25% of Anonymous’ participation in the net profits of the TV series Schitt’s Creek.

In the lawsuit (read it here), Redmon contends that Anonymous “concocted a fabricated basis” for firing him last June “for cause” and then refused to honor his employment agreement and other obligations owed to him. He claims that the company “ultimately resorted to a public smear campaign designed to falsely brand Redmon in the press as a perpetrator of multiple acts of nonconsensual physical sexual misconduct, none of which is true. By its outrageous conduct, current leadership has proven unable even to execute an executive termination plan in a reasonably competent and professional manner.”

Redmon had been with the firm for nearly 20 years when he left. He was one of the producers on the Oscar-nominated The Revenant. News of the lawsuit was first reported in Variety.

More to come.