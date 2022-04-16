Keisha Lance Bottoms Said She Was Turned Away At An Atlanta Restaurant For Wearing Leggings

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she was turned away from a steakhouse at a mall because she was wearing leggings. Bottoms went to Twitter on Friday to share her story.

“I was just turned away at Capital Grille at Perimeter Mall because I have on leggings,” she wrote.

Some social media users spoke out in support of Bottoms, saying it’s ridiculous to have a dress code at a mall restaurant.

Others, however, pointed out that the restaurant has a dress policy.

Journalist Jemele Hill said she hasn’t seen the same dress code at other Capital Grille locations.

The Capital Grille located in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta issued a “polite notice” on its website.

“For the comfort of all guests and to better deliver on our promise of a refined atmosphere, proper dress is required,” the policy states. “Thank you for not wearing: gym attire, sweatpants, tank tops, hats, clothing with offensive language or images, exposed undergarments.”

Still, Bottoms questioned whether the rule is enforced for everyone.

“Odd that a restaurant in a mall parking lot turns away customers in ‘mall’ attire,” she wrote. “Asked if I could sit in the bar area and was told, ‘No.’ Rules are the rules, just wonder if the woman who came in immediately after me, who I did not see come back out, was also denied service.”

Bottoms, now working as a CNN commentator, served as the 60th mayor of Atlanta, Mediaite reports.