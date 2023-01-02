Keisean Nixon’s kickoff return for a touchdown scores big on Twitter

Nobody knows if the Packers make the playoffs yet.

But if they do is Keisean Nixon is doing his part to give Green Bay a chance at having a special team.

Nixon’s 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter Sunday at Lambeau Field sparked the Packers to a dominating 27-3 halftime lead over the Minnesota Vikings.

It was the first time the Packers had returned a kickoff since 2011, when Randall Cobb went 108 yards against the New Orleans Saints.

Nixon has been so good returning kickoffs since getting the job that the Vikings missing a field goal in the first half was possibly a good move.

Why?

At least the Vikings wouldn’t have to kick the ball back to Nixon after Greg Joseph’s boot was no good.

Nixon has been so good since he became the Packers’ kick returner, he’s being compared to this guy.

By the way, what took the Packers so long?

