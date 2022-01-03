Keesha Sharp To Co-Star In Starz Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Former Lethal Weapon star Keesha Sharp is joining the third season of Power Book II: Ghost, Starz’s Power universe spinoff, as a series regular.



Power Book II: Ghost is the first series in the expanded Power franchise from executive producers Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

The series picks up shortly after the Power finale and follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the son of James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Tasha Green-St. Patrick, as he navigates his new life.

Sharp will play Professor Harper Bonet, a progressive intellectual and boho beauty.

Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Larenz Tate, Melanie Liburd, Daniel Sunjata, Berto Colon, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri and Paton Ashbrook also star.

The Power series are executive produced by Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM.

The third season will be executive produced by Kemp, Jackson, Mahoney, Canton and Chris Selak, with Geary McLeod serving as supervising producer and directing the Season 3 premiere episode. Lionsgate Television produces the series.

Sharp was a series regular on Fox’s Lethal Weapon and recurred on the final season of Fox’s Empire. She previously recurred on CBS’ The Good Fight, as well as FX’s American Crime Story. Sharp has also recently directed episodes of Fox’s Our Kind of People, CW’s Black Lightning and TBS’ The Last OG. She is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Vault Entertainment.