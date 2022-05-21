Keep up with live updates from Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The first day of 2022 Indianapolis 500 qualifying is Saturday, May 21, weather permitting. Positions 13-33 will be set for the May 29 race. The top 12 drivers from Saturday’s session will compete for the pole position on Sunday, May 22.

A complete Indy 500 qualifying attempt is four laps around the 2½-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. Scott Dixon won the pole position in 2021, and he finished 17th. Race winner Helio Castroneves started 8th. The most recent pole winner to also win the race was Simon Pagenaud in 2019.

Takuma Sato has had the fastest lap in all three practice sessions during the week. Tony Kanaan had the best four-lap simulated qualifying run on Friday.

Gates open at 8 a.m., with practice at 8:30-10 a.m. Qualifying begins at 11 a.m.

Indy 500 qualifying attempts

Includes car number, driver name (R-Indy 500 rookie), engine make, team, average speed in mph. All drivers use Dallara chassis and Firestone tires

2. Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, Team Penske, takes the track, but lightning strikes in the Speedway area before he takes the green flag. His previous run 231.580 keeps him on the 5th row.

3. Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Team Penske, 230.154. That costs him a lot of positions on starting grid.

► McLaughlin’s team withdraws his attempt at 231.543, which put him on the 5th row.

24. Sage Karam, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, 230.464

► Karam’s team withdraws his original run of 229.905.

► Sage Karam returns to the track at 3:50 p.m. More rain is likely on the way.

► Cars are heading back to pit road at 3:40 p.m. as the lightning advisory expires.

► Sprinkles and a lightning advisory bring out the yellow caution flag. Every driver except Stefan Wilson has completed a qualifying attempt. The provisional top 12: Rinus VeeKay, Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Alex Palou, Tony Kanaan, Jimmie Johnson, Ed Carpenter, Marcus Ericsson, Romain Grosjean, Scott Dixon, Will Power and Takuma Sato.

24. Sage Karam, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, no speed because of rain

► The team was going to withdraw his first attempt of 229.905, but because he didn’t take the green flag, he retains it.

27. Alexander Rossi, Honda, Andretti Autosport, 230.812

► The team withdraws his first attempt of 231.341 mph. It costs him four positions provisionally (17th to 21st).

26. Colton Herta, Honda, Andretti Autosport, 230.235

► His engine failed as he warmed up for his initial qualifying attempt.

06. Helio Castroneves, Honda, Meyer Shank Racing, 229.630

► The team withdraws Castroneves’ first attempt of 225.482.

98. Marco Andretti, Honda, Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco Curb, 230.345

► Andretti’s first run was 226.108 mph. It included interference from Takuma Sato and an engine glitch.

51. Takuma Sato, Honda, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR, 231.708

► Sato brushes the wall on his third lap but continues on to be 12th fastest provisionally. Sato’s first attempt was thrown out for interfering with Marco Andretti. That run was 232.196 mph.

What Sato says: “If the wheel is not straight, you have to abort. … I just kept going.” On the penalty: “A rule is a rule.”

18. David Malukas, Honda, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD, 231.607

► Malukas improves on his first attempt of 231.233.

77. Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 230.916

► Ilott improves on his first attempt of 230.212.

6. Juan Pablo Montoya, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren SP, 228.622

4. Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, A.J. Foyt Racing, 228.916

12. Will Power, Chevrolet, Team Penske, 231.842

What Will Power says: “I’m going to have to run again. This cool weather will make the track better.” Cloud cover is making the track cooler. Rain is likely approaching.

14. Kyle Kirkwood (R), Chevrolet, A.J. Foyt Racing, 229.406

60. Simon Pagenaud, Honda, Meyer Shank Racing, 231.275

30. Christian Lungaard (R), Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 227.053

2. Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, Team Penske, 231.580

24. Sage Karam, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, 229.905

► IndyCar penalizes Takumo Sato for interfering with Marco Andretti. Sato’s qualifying run of 232.196 mph is thrown out. Team owner Dale Coyne tells NBC Sports: “He should have know coming down the back straight (to get on the pit lane entering Turn 3).” Coyne remains confident Sato can have a good qualifying run before the rain arrives.

45. Jack Harvey, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 226.851

8. Marcus Ericsson, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 232.275

27. Alexander Rossi, Honda, Andretti Autosport, 231.341

What Rossi says: “Horrible.”

33. Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 232.397

What Carpenter says: “It’s tough, man. This place has always been sensitive. It can change so fast.”

3. Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Team Penske, 213.543

06. Helio Castroneves, Honda, Meyer Shank Racing, 225.482

► The 2021 Indy 500 winner has a slide that leads to a slow final lap (below 213 mph). It is getting hotter and windier at IMS. His effort is the slowest of the 18 cars to complete an attempt to date. “I know this place. You just got to listen.” Calls is a “code brown” moment.

20. Conor Daly, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 230.999

10. Alex Palou, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 232.774

9. Scott Dixon, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 232.151

► Dixon is a four-time pole winner, including in 2021. “The car had no power. It was really weird.”

26. Colton Herta, Honda, Andretti Autosport with Curb Agajanian, no attempt

► Herta’s car misfires on a warmup lap, and he pulls into the pits. “I think the engine blew up. … That really throws a wrench into it.”

23. Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, 231.508

18. David Malukas (R), Honda, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD, 231.233

1. Tony Kanaan, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 232.625

15. Graham Rahal, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 230.766

98. Marco Andretti, Honda, Andretti Autosport, 226.108

► Andretti says he had to brake to avoid Takuma Sato heading into his run, interrupting his momentum. He also mentioned a potential engine glitch that led to a second lap at just 220 mph.

Andretti’s team appeals to penalize Sato and to get a new first attempt.

51. Takuma Sato, Honda, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR, 232.196

► Sato, who led all the practice sessions during the week, is 6th fastest of 9th qualifiers to date. “It felt a little heavy.”

11. JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, A.J. Foyt Racing, 231.112

29. Devlin DeFrancesco (R), Honda, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport, 230.326

48. Jimmie Johnson (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 232.398

What Johnson said after his run: “I’m really enjoying this experience. I have no clue where this will stack up. Sitting in line to go out was pretty special.”

28. Romain Grosjean (R), Honda, Andretti Autosport, 232.201

7. Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren SP, 232.775

77. Callum Ilott (R), Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 230.212

21. Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 233.655

Juan Pablo Montoya’s car fails tech inspection and will give up his No. 9 qualifying spot and move to the back of the line.

5. Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren SP, 233.037 mph

11 a.m.: Indy 500 qualifying begins

There were a few sprinkles at IMS, but safety trucks dried the track quickly and 4-lap runs are ready to go.

9:30 a.m.: Indy 500 qualifying practice concludes

Ed Carpenter, who has earned the pole position three times, has a lap of 234.410 mph, faster than any practice lap at IMS since Arie Luyendyk in 1996. Scott Dixon, a four-time pole winner (including 2021), goes 234.093. Dixon has the top no-tow lap at 233.340. No Team Penske cars practice.

A small rain cell may hit the Speedway between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. With more rain forecast later in the day, that could threaten today’s qualifying session.

9 a.m.: Indy 500 practice

Rookies Jimmie Johnson (233.961 mph) and Callum Ilott (233.308) have the best laps in the first practice session.

2022 Indy 500 qualifying order

1. Pato O’Ward; 2. Rinus VeeKay; 3. Callum Ilott; 4. Felix Rosenqvist; 5. Romain Grosjean; 6. Jimmie Johnson; 7. Devlin DeFrancesco; 8. JR Hildebrand; 9. Juan Pablo Montoya; 10. Takuma Sato; 11. Marco Andretti.

12. Graham Rahal; 13. Tony Kanaan; 14. David Malukas; 15. Santino Ferrucci; 16. Colton Herta; 17. Stefan Wilson; 18. Scott Dixon; 19. Alex Palou; 20. Conor Daly; 21. Helio Castroneves; 22. Scott McLaughlin.

23. Ed Carpenter; 24. Alexander Rossi; 25. Marcus Ericsson; 26. Jack Harvey; 27. Sage Karam; 28. Josef Newgarden; 29. Christian Lundgaard; 30. Simon Pagenaud; 31. Kyle Kirkwood; 32. Will Power; 33. Dalton Kellett.

