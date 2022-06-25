Keegan Murray drops controversial burger rankings during Kings warm welcome

Kings’ Murray drops controversial In-N-Out burger rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Keegan Murray brought the controversy to his introductory press conference at Golden 1 Center on Saturday.

Murray, who the Kings selected No. 4 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday, unveiled that he’s a burger aficionado and has a list of his favorite spots.

After spending the majority of his life in the Midwest, growing up in Cedar Rapids, Ia., and playing two seasons in college for the hometown Iowa Hawkeyes, Murray finally had the chance to try West Coast burger staple In-N-Out while visiting Sacramento.

“When I came here to visit, that was the first time Monte [McNair] and Wes [Wilcox] got me In-N-Out,” Murray said. “I thought it was the perfect opportunity to try it. It was pretty good.”

Pretty good, yes, but not the preferred choice of the Kings rookie.

“Small Cheval, it’s a burger joint in Chicago. That’s where I was doing my pre-draft [workouts]. That’s number one,” Murray said. “Shake Shack is number two. In-N-Out is number three.”

Although he might be sticking with a Midwestern restaurant as his favorite burger, Murray made it evident he’s beyond thrilled the Kings picked him fourth.

“I’m excited to be here in Sacramento,” Murray said. “It’s a dream come true to be able to put on the purple and black. So, I’m grateful to be in this position. … I knew that at the end of the draft, I’d be with an NBA team. That was the goal all along. To have it be Sacramento was one of the best feelings ever. It’s a great fit for me.”

If stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are the main course of the Kings’ roster, general manager Monte McNair is hoping Murray is the key ingredient to complete the team’s playoff recipe.

Like a mountain of animal style fries next to an In-N-Out burger.