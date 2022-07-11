Keegan Murray continues to make winning plays as Kings defeat Pacers

Murray continues to make winning plays, helps Kings top Pacers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the Kings needed a winning play Sunday, Keegan Murray was given the basketball.

And more times than not, he delivered.

Murray went off for a game-high 23 points in Sacramento’s 103-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers in the team’s second Las Vegas Summer League test.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2022 draft wasn’t flawless throughout the game, but he stepped up when it mattered most with 10 points in the fourth quarter and eight in the game’s final three minutes. Murray shot 7-of-16 from the field and 4-of-12 from beyond the arc. He also logged two rebounds, three assists and two turnovers.

His best play of the day? A smooth, step-back triple over a defender to give the Kings a one-point lead with under three minutes to play.

Over the last three Summer League games, Murray is averaging 22.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. He’s made four 3-pointers in his last two games. But still, the rookie is far from being satisfied.

“I’m never, ever satisfied with what I do on the court,” Murray told reporters after Sunday’s game. “I always know that I can get better and I have a lot of room for improvement right now. For me, I just try and nitpick the little things I do offensively, little things I do defensively. … It’s been good to see myself on film and learn from it.”

Also contributing to the win was guard Sean McDermott, who poured in 18 points off the bench. Neemias Queta lit up the box score with a game-high four blocks, seven boards and 12 points. Frankie Ferrari knocked down four 3-pointers and finished a game-best plus-27 in 26 minutes.

After playing five contests in eight days, Sacramento gets to rest before taking on Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 5 p.m. PT Wednesday night.