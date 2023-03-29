Keanu Reeves says his last moment of bliss was in bed with girlfriend in rare comment

Keanu Reeves gushed about his girlfriend Alexandra Grant this week, saying his last moment of bliss was with the 49-year-old artist just “smiling and laughing and giggling” in bed.

“A couple of days ago with my honey,” the notoriously private “John Wick” actor told People magazine after he was asked about his most recent “moment of bliss.” He continued, “We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

The 58-year-old and Grant met in 2009, and they have worked together on two of Reeve’s books “Ode to Happiness” and “Shadows.” They went public with their relationship four years ago.

Grant told British Vogue in 2020 that “Ode to Happiness,” a picture book for adults, was originally meant as a gift drawn by her for him.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are notoriously private about their relationship.

“The book was made as a surprise, by me, for Keanu, as a private gift. All our friends sitting in the room got the giggles when I gave it to him — they said, ‘Please publish it!’ So that’s how we got into publishing.”

The couple reportedly dated for years before they made their red carpet debut together at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles in 2019.

In 2020, actress Jennifer Tilly told Page Six, “I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Alexandra] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What?'”

The couple reportedly dated for years before they went public.

In 2019, Reeves reiterated that he prefers to keep his personal life “private.”

“I came to Hollywood to be in movies. I feel really grateful that I’ve had that opportunity, but I’m just a private person, and it’s nice that can still exist,” he told Parade.

When asked by the magazine if he was still an “eligible bachelor” a few months before he went public with Grant, he “squirm[ed]” and answered, “Well, I’m not married.”

British Vogue asked Grant in 2020 if she is interested in marriage. She joked, “Over a glass of wine… I would love to tell you. Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”

Reeves and Grant have published two books together.

The “Matrix” star revealed several other tidbits to People after he was asked about the last time he danced, his last recurring dream, the last game he played and the last time he watched the sunrise.

“Sometimes I’m the first out there and sometimes I need coaxing,” he said of dancing. “Sometimes it’s the song and sometimes it’s the person. I just go with the feeling.”

He also teased that his “recurring nightmares” are “too scary to describe” but he loves flying in dreams.

As far as games go, he said he’s been on a chess kick lately but is still learning. “If you don’t know how to play, I’m great—yeah, I’m a master. And if you’re really good, I’m terrible.”

Finally, he revealed that his last sunrise came due to jet lag.

“I was recently traveling in Japan and had some wonderful jet lag and got to see the sun rising in Kyoto,” he said. “Those are always cool. You have to stop, like, ‘Aren’t we glad to be here?’”