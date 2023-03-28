Keanu Reeves Recalls Sweet Moment ‘In Bed’ With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves may have fans proposing to him, but it’s clear that he’s very much already taken.

Speaking to People magazine for a story published Tuesday, the “John Wick” star was asked to describe his “last moment of bliss” and had a romantic answer.

“A couple of days ago with my honey,” Reeves said, with People clarifying that he was referring to his girlfriend, visual artist Alexandra Grant. “We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant laugh together on the red carpet on June 4 in Los Angeles.

Grant and Reeves first met in 2009, though it’s unclear exactly when they became a couple. The two caused a media stir in November 2019 when they walked the red carpet together at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s annual Art + Film Gala. The event marked the first time that the actor had been photographed with a romantic partner in more than three decades.

“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” Grant told British Vogue in an interview published a few months after the hubbub.

“John Wick: Chapter 4,” Reeves’ new film, was released in theaters last week.

