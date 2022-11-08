Keanu Reeves in Talks to Return as John Wick in ‘Ballerina’ Spinoff, Starring Ana de Armas

Keanu Reeves is expected to make an appearance as John Wick in “Ballerina,” a female-centric spinoff in the popular action franchise.

Lionsgate, the studio behind the series, declined to comment on Reeves’ casting, but the company confirmed that Ian McShane has closed a deal to reprise his role as Winston, the manager of the Continental Hotel in the upcoming movie.

“Ballerina” stars Ana de Armas as a young female assassin who seeks revenge against those who killed her family. Any additional plot details remain a mystery, but producer Basil Iwanyk described McShane’s role as “pivotal.” It’s not clear how Reeves, should his deal close, will fit into the story.

“We’re thrilled to have Ian McShane joining us for a pivotal role in ‘Ballerina,” Iwanyk said. “He’s been such an integral part of the franchise since the original John Wick. It’s been fun to have him on this journey as the Wick universe expands.”

“Ballerina,” directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten, is currently in production. Along with Iwanyk, producers include Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski. Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

Before “Ballerina” twirls to the big screen, Reeves and McShane will return to kick ass and take names in “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which is due in theaters on March 24, 2023. The first three installments in the action-heavy vengeance franchise have been commercially successful, grossing a combined $587 million worldwide.

McShane is represented by CAA, Independent Talent Group, Gallant Management, Wolf-Kasteler and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news of McShane’s casting, and Collider first reported the news of Reeves’ potential return.

