Keanu Reeves In Talks To Reprise ‘John Wick’ Role For ‘Ballerina’ – The Hamden Journal

Keanu Reeves has entered negotiations to reprise his role as the hitman John Wick in Ballerina, a new spin-off to his hit action franchise for Lionsgate, The Hamden Journal can confirm.

While the studio couldn’t be reached for comment, it’s understood that Reeves will join an ensemble led by Ana de Armas, which will also include Ian McShane. The latter will reprise his role as The Continental Hotel manager Winston, which he’s played since the original John Wick film, as was announced earlier today.

Ballerina will watch as a young female assassin (De Armas) seeks revenge against the people who killed her family — as Wick has against those who have done him wrong, in three films released between 2014 and 2019. Production on the spinoff is now underway, with Len Wiseman directing from a script by Shay Hatten. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski are producing, with Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

Reeves will next appear as Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4, which is slated for release in theaters on March 23, 2023. The actor also recently signed on to star in a Constantine sequel at Warner Bros. that will reteam him with director Francis Lawrence, as we told you first.

