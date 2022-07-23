Keanu Reeves Back in Action for Fourth Film Installment

John Wick is back in action once again.

A teaser trailer for the fourth installment in the film franchise, John Wick, was shared during a Comic-Con panel on Friday, teasing the epic fight sequences to come.

In the trailer for the Lionsgate film, Reeves’ Wick is first seen punching a roped pole as the formerly retired hitman is overheard being asked, “Have you given any thought to where this ends?” and told, “No one, not even you, can kill everyone.”

Throughout the trailer, Reeves’ Wick can be seen confronting varied bad guys and utilizing different weapons, including nunchucks. Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King later asks, “You ready, John?” to which Reeves’ Wick simply says, “Yeah.”

A glimpse of the film was first teased at CinemaCon earlier this year. Reeves and director Chad Stahelski told The Hollywood Reporter that one of their goals for the fourth film was to “keep finding new and interesting ways to have John Wick suffer.”

“That’s where the action comes from. Figure out how to make him suffer, and then design backward,” Stahelski said at the time.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum become the highest grossing film in the action series after just 10 days of release. The film grossed $181 million at the global box office, surpassing John Wick: Chapter 2‘s $171.5 million and the original John Wick, which ended its 2014 run with $88.7 million worldwide.

As for whether the fourth film would be the last John Wick film, Reeves said at the time, “We just attack one at a time,” while Stahelski added: “We do it chapter by chapter. Just like an author; write the chapter, scratch head, write next chapter.”

John Wick releases on March 24, 2023.

