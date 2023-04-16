Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant smooch on the red carpet

Keanu Reeves and his longtime girlfriend, artist Alexandra Grant, kissed on the red carpet. (Photo: Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic)

Love is in the air — and on the red carpet — for Keanu Reeves and his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant.

On Saturday the John Wick 4 star, 58, and Grant, 49, stopped to kiss for the cameras as they walked the red carpet at the 2023 Museum of Contemporary Art Gala at the Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles. Grant, a visual artist who has exhibited her work at MoCA in the past, wore a long red floral dress while Reeves wore a suit and striped tie.

The couple kissed for the cameras on Saturday. (Photo: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

When Reeves was asked last month what his “last moment of bliss” was, he cited an intimate moment with Grant.

“A couple of days ago with my honey,” Reeves told People. “We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

The couple went public with their relationship back in 2019, but have known each other for several years. In 2011, they first collaborated on a “grown-up’s picture book” called Ode to Happiness which featured Grant’s artwork, with text written by Reeves. They later collaborated again on a second art book, titled Shadows, in 2016. After revealing their relationship in 2019, Grant said she received a significant amount of attention from the public.

“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” she told British Vogue.